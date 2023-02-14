DHEC Receives EPA Approval of Updates to Statewide Strategy for Protecting Drinking Water

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Feb. 14, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has received federal authorization of its updates to the statewide drinking water capacity development strategy. This water capacity development plan is one of the ways that DHEC ensures South Carolina’s drinking water systems provide safe drinking water to their customers.

As required by the U.S. Environmental Protect Agency (EPA) through the Federal Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA), capacity development strategies that states develop are required to meet federal drinking water standards, and the strategies are to be reviewed and updated every three years. These strategy plans are extremely important because they make sure that both existing water systems and new water systems acquire and maintain adequate technical, managerial, and financial capacity to consistently provide safe drinking water to the public.

“I congratulate South Carolina for its diligent efforts in achieving the EPA approval of its capacity development strategy revision under Section 2012 of AWIA,” wrote EPA Regional Administrator Daniel Blackman in a Feb. 7 approval letter. “Region 4 looks forward to continued cooperation with SCDHEC in implementing the updated strategy and in ensuring a safe drinking water supply to customers of public water systems in the State.”

America's Water Infrastructure Act (AWIA) is a federal law enacted in 2018 to provide for several water infrastructure improvements throughout the country.

Recently approved updates to South Carolina’s Capacity Development Strategy for Public Water Systems include:

Information on how the state will encourage and assist public drinking water systems in developing asset management plans. Asset management plans help drinking water systems keep costs low while delivering reliable service to their customers.

Efforts taken by the state to encourage and assist public water systems in training their staff on technical, managerial, and financial best practices.

Updates on how the state measures improvements in capacity, with respect to national primary drinking water regulations and state law.

“Drinking water is one of the most invaluable and irreplaceable natural resources we have, and DHEC remains committed to ensuring all South Carolinians have access to clean, safe drinking water,” said Myra Reece, DHEC Director of Environmental Affairs. “We appreciate the ongoing support of our state’s public drinking water suppliers for incorporating the necessary components of our capacity development strategy and ensuring their water meets all national and state standards.”

There are 2,524 public drinking water suppliers in South Carolina, all of which are regulated by DHEC to ensure they comply with applicable state and federal standards for providing clean water. DHEC oversees these systems by issuing and renewing permits, performing routine inspections, and monitoring water quality. Learn more about DHEC’s role with protecting drinking water at scdhec.gov/drinkingwater.

###

