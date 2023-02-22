Vienna, Virginia, Automates Purchasing Process with OpenGov eProcurement Software

The Town of Vienna, located just outside of our nation’s capital, was still developing solicitations manually. And then leaders were introduced to OpenGov.

VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Located less than 20 miles from our nation’s capital, the Town of Vienna, VA, was looking to automate its procurement process from solicitation development to contract management. Officials chose a partnership with OpenGov , the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s local government, on eProcurement software.Bogged down in paper, three-ring binders, and manual processes, Vienna’s Procurement team struggled with manual processes for solicitation development, supplier engagement, and contract management. They needed an end-to-end solution that would automate the entire procurement process. Enter OpenGov Procurement OpenGov will benefit the Town by:- Reducing the time needed to develop RFPs by up to 75% thanks to a scope library and automated document creation.- Giving staff the ability to track milestones and set alerts for upcoming deadlines so that they never miss a contract deadline again.- Offering vendors an easy-access, self-service vendor portal that features guided step-by-step questionnaire-like proposal submissions. Plus, build a vendor group and send solicitations by NIGP codes. Thanks to this ease of use, more vendors are likely to submit bids, which could drive down costs.- Increasing the ability to analyze spending with a single data dashboard, which allows for spreadsheets and charts to be exported for easy reporting and greater transparency.The Town of Vienna joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, schools, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.