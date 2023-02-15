Nethopper Adds Infrastructure-as-Code Using Terraform and Crossplane
Immediate support for AWS Crossplane and Terraform IaC providers enable more reliable, faster app deployments for enterprises moving to cloud-native stacks
Cloud management platforms by AWS, Google Cloud or Azure cannot provide the traceability to know 'who did what and when' for either infrastructure or apps on multiple cloud platforms. KAOPS can.”BOSTON , MA, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nethopper.io, the pioneer of KAOPS, Kubernetes Application Operations Platform as a Service, announces it has added support for CNCF Crossplane to extend Kubernetes cluster to automate provisioning, management, and orchestration of cloud infrastructure. Nethopper/Crossplane also supports existing customers' Terraform, and provides a transition path to native Crossplane providers. As the evolution of Terraform, Nethopper combines automated ArgoCD, Crossplane, and Terraform to GitOps-ify Infrastructure as Code (IaC), and make customer clouds auditable, automated, and always-in-sync with the Git source.
— Chris Munford, Founder and CEO of Nethopper
With 79% of application modernization projects failing, DevOps is under pressure to increase the pace of innovation and ease Kubernetes adoption challenges. Infrastructure as Code is critical to DevOps. Nethopper’s support for Crossplane addresses the challenge of legacy IaC tools, which lacks both the native day-two operation capabilities and integration with popular Kubernetes GitOps workflows, like Argo.
Crossplane was launched in 2018 by Upbound and became an open-source CNCF project in 2020. It extends a Kubernetes cluster to provision and manage cloud infrastructure. Crossplane also allows infrastructure teams to curate infrastructure compositions, making it easier for consumers to self-service their own cloud resources.
“Our KAOPS, which automates the Ops in DevOps, now includes support for Terraform and Crossplane, the next generation for IaC, to ensure continuous deployment of both applications and infrastructure in any cloud,” said Chris Munford, founder and CEO of Nethopper. “Managed Service Providers (MSPs) also benefit from this approach because it is multi-cloud, so they can add it to any project with minimal time to market,” he said. “Put simply, our platform promotes shorter K8s application development and deployment cycles with Git auditability. That’s a game changer, as cloud management platforms by AWS, Google Cloud or Azure cannot provide the traceability to know ‘who did what and when’ for either infrastructure or applications on multiple cloud platforms. KAOPS can. We do it with a single DevOps-friendly UI to reduce risk and save our customers time and money.”
Nethopper’s GitOps-based IaC helps DevOps teams to continuously build, deploy, operate, and monitor their applications and infrastructure on any cloud platform, with:
- Easy declarative configuration that accelerates time to market
- Consistent, unified application infrastructure configuration and deployment, which eliminates manual configuration errors
- Single source of truth for infrastructure configuration and setup
- Operational efficiency with built-in extensibility and automation
Availability:
- Immediate availability of support for AWS Crossplane and GitOps to Terraform
- Try it out. Sign up to a free account today and see if Nethopper KAOPS is the right solution for you
Resources:
- Visit our website: www.nethopper.io
- Watch our videos on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@NethopperKAOPS/videos
- Read CIOReview article: Nethopper KAOPS: DevOps/CI/CD as Simple as Google Docs
- Read Intellyx blog: Nethopper: Kubernetes Application Operations Integrated Developer Platform
About Nethopper
Nethopper.io is pioneering KAOPS, a Kubernetes Application Operations Platform as a Service for DevOps, with the mission of making Cloud Native applications easy to configure and operate across hybrid, edge, and multiple clusters and clouds. Nethopper has roots in Boston-area innovation, from Digital Equipment Corp, Cascade Communications, Alcatel (NYSE: NOK), Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), Web.com, Red Hat (NYSE: IBM), Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), etc.
Nethopper KAOPS | IaC Crossplane Demo-1 (4:30 min) by Dan Donahue, Principal Solutions Architect