Digital Commerce 360 Announces Speaker Lineup for EnvisionB2B 2023

Digital Commerce 360 is thrilled to formally announce the official speaker lineup for its EnvisionB2B Conference & Exhibition, June 20-22 in Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many of the B2B industry’s most brilliant minds and thought leaders are ready to share their stories and offer invaluable tips to hundreds of attendees this June. Businesses will receive personalized strategies to drive growth online and several unique networking opportunities to engage in conversations throughout the event.

Hand-selected by our very own researchers and experts, this year’s speakers are all respected leaders in their fields and ecommerce visionaries that have played a pivotal role in their business's success online.

ABOUT DIGITAL COMMERCE 360 EVENTS

Digital Commerce 360 Events is a brand of Digital Commerce 360 and home to EnvisionB2B, a new conference and exhibition premiering in June 2022. Our events and action-packed agendas are powered by a team of knowledgeable researchers and seasoned journalists, focused on delivering critical expertise and best practices on a multitude of timely ecommerce topics.

About

Digital Commerce 360 is a global leader in retail and B2B ecommerce research and media, with over 25 years experience in ecommerce reporting. Our team of journalists and researchers publish a multitude of products each year, including award-winning research reports, newsletters, hundreds of charts and infographics, webinars, live events, and retailer rankings and sales data on thousands of ecommerce companies. As the founder of many groundbreaking ecommerce products and events, including the EnvisionB2B Conference & Exhibition, the Internet Retailer Conference & Exhibition (IRCE), the B2B Next Conference & Exhibition and the Top 500 Guide, our history speaks for itself.

