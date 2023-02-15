Digital Commerce 360 Announces Speaker Lineup for EnvisionB2B 2023
Digital Commerce 360 is thrilled to formally announce the official speaker lineup for its EnvisionB2B Conference & Exhibition, June 20-22 in Chicago.CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many of the B2B industry’s most brilliant minds and thought leaders are ready to share their stories and offer invaluable tips to hundreds of attendees this June. Businesses will receive personalized strategies to drive growth online and several unique networking opportunities to engage in conversations throughout the event.
Hand-selected by our very own researchers and experts, this year’s speakers are all respected leaders in their fields and ecommerce visionaries that have played a pivotal role in their business's success online.
To view the full current lineup, visit the Speakers Page on our website.
As a member of the media, we’d love for you to join us in June and cover the event that will make waves in the industry!
If you’d like a Press Pass to attend EnvisionB2B, please send us an email at support@dc360events.com and we will review your request.
ABOUT DIGITAL COMMERCE 360 EVENTS
Digital Commerce 360 Events is a brand of Digital Commerce 360 and home to EnvisionB2B, a new conference and exhibition premiering in June 2022. Our events and action-packed agendas are powered by a team of knowledgeable researchers and seasoned journalists, focused on delivering critical expertise and best practices on a multitude of timely ecommerce topics.
