Muslim & Mutifaith American Women Show Solidarity with Turkish People
AMMWEC president, Anila Ali, paid a visit to the Turkish Embassy in Washington DC and met with the Turkish Ambassador MercanWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In show of solidarity with the Turkish people, American Muslim and Multifaith women of AMMWEC paid a visit to the Turkish Embassy on February 13th, 2023. On behalf of AMMWEC’s advisory board, Anila Ali, expressed her deepest condolences to Ambassador Murat Mercan at the Turkish Embassy.
Anila Ali met with the dozens of volunteers who had gathered to receive, sort, and pack goods being donated. People from all walks of life had poured in their support and cars were queued up outside with goods. The Turkish airlines and many other carriers were transporting goods for the victims of this colossal tragedy.
“Turkiye and Pakistan share a special bond and it grieves us deeply to see the suffering of the survivors and the loss of lives of thousands of people in this earthquake,” said Anila.
AMMWEC president met wrote her message for the Turkish people in the book of condolences and said prayers for those suffering. Ali presented a donation from the AMMWEC board members and shared her heartfelt sympathy. AMMWEC’s Pakistani women under the leadership of Sabeen Baluch in California have mobilized donations of blankets, tents, food, and medicine and will continue to help. (FOX News)
Anila Ali will be joining a Pakistani organization in Istanbul next week to join the on-ground efforts to help the survivors.
https://www.foxla.com/news/local-groups-collecting-donations-for-earthquake-ravaged-middle-east
