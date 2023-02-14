Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 360,423 in the last 365 days.

Muslim & Mutifaith American Women Show Solidarity with Turkish People

Anila Ali Writing in the Book of Condolences

Anila Ali with Ambassador Murat Mercan

Volunteers Working Around the Clock in the Turkish Embassy

AMMWEC president, Anila Ali, paid a visit to the Turkish Embassy in Washington DC and met with the Turkish Ambassador Mercan

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In show of solidarity with the Turkish people, American Muslim and Multifaith women of AMMWEC paid a visit to the Turkish Embassy on February 13th, 2023. On behalf of AMMWEC’s advisory board, Anila Ali, expressed her deepest condolences to Ambassador Murat Mercan at the Turkish Embassy.

Anila Ali met with the dozens of volunteers who had gathered to receive, sort, and pack goods being donated. People from all walks of life had poured in their support and cars were queued up outside with goods. The Turkish airlines and many other carriers were transporting goods for the victims of this colossal tragedy.

“Turkiye and Pakistan share a special bond and it grieves us deeply to see the suffering of the survivors and the loss of lives of thousands of people in this earthquake,” said Anila.

AMMWEC president met wrote her message for the Turkish people in the book of condolences and said prayers for those suffering. Ali presented a donation from the AMMWEC board members and shared her heartfelt sympathy. AMMWEC’s Pakistani women under the leadership of Sabeen Baluch in California have mobilized donations of blankets, tents, food, and medicine and will continue to help. (FOX News)

Anila Ali will be joining a Pakistani organization in Istanbul next week to join the on-ground efforts to help the survivors.

https://www.foxla.com/news/local-groups-collecting-donations-for-earthquake-ravaged-middle-east
For more information email:
info@ammwec.org

Anila Ali
Ammwec
+1 202-600-5186
email us here

You just read:

Muslim & Mutifaith American Women Show Solidarity with Turkish People

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Natural Disasters, Religion, U.S. Politics, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.