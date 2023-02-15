PRO Metro DC Remodeler of the Year Award Winners
The Professional Remodeling Organization (PRO) Metro DC Names MOSS Building & Design a 2023 PRO Remodeler of the Year Winner
PRO Metro DC Remodeler of the Year Awards acknowledge the best of the best, and we are honored to once again be a part of this year’s winning projects.”CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Professional Remodeling Organization (PRO) Metro DC named MOSS Building & Design, in Chantilly, VA, as a PRO Remodeler of the Year winner in multiple categories at its annual awards competition at their PRO Remodeler of the Year Awards Gala on Saturday, February 11, 2023, held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Tysons Corner, Virginia. MOSS was awarded the Grand Prize for Entire House Under $500,000, Grand Prize for Residential Kitchen Over $75,000, Grand Prize for Creative Solutions, Finalist Award for Basement Over $150,000, and, for the sixth year in a row, the Community Service Award.
— Paul DesRoches, CEO, MOSS
Since 2001, MOSS Building & Design has established a reputation for excellence in remodeling additions, kitchens, bathrooms, and basements throughout Northern Virginia and Montgomery County, Maryland. Their customers see them as a trusted partner, and MOSS Building & Design is very proud that over 85% of their customers consider themselves ‘customers for life. Founded in 2021, MOSS Mission, the 501(c)(3) non-profit arm of MOSS Building & Design, was established to further strengthen the community relations work that the company has developed with local organizations since its founding. MOSS Mission regularly donates funds and services to area non-profit organizations, aligning with the original vision of our company’s founders to give back locally to those in need.
Winners of the PRO Remodeler of the Year Awards represent the best remodeling work in the Metro DC area. The Awards, judged by remodeling professionals outside of the area, are based on problem solving, functionality, aesthetics, craftsmanship, innovation, and degree of difficulty.
“We are thrilled to have received these significant industry awards,” said Paul DesRoches, MOSS CEO. “PRO Metro DC Remodeler of the Year Awards acknowledge the best of the best, and we are honored to once again be a part of this year’s winning projects.”
MOSS’s winning projects include a beautiful interior remodel in Vienna that completely changed the functionality of the home on two levels, a stunning, contemporary kitchen in Ashburn featuring a massive center island, a gorgeous Falls Church basement featuring a wet bar and exercise room, and an Arlington bathroom featuring an in-home sauna.
Each year PRO Metro DC presents these coveted awards to members who have demonstrated outstanding craftsmanship, design and professionalism through their remodeling projects. The entries of this year’s competition totaled more than $40 million in remodeling investments, spanning mid-range and high-end projects, as diverse as new build homes to Universal Design baths to kitchen remodeling projects.
PRO Metro DC is the only local professional trade association solely dedicated to the remodeling industry. PRO members are elite remodeling professionals that voluntarily adhere to a strict code of ethics. To be considered for a PRO Remodeler of the Year Award, a company must be a PRO Member in good standing. PRO Metro DC represents over 200 professional remodeling companies.
About PRO: The Professional Remodeling Organization (PRO) Metro DC is the area’s most trusted resource that homeowners and remodeling professionals turn to for inspiration and information. Members are dedicated remodeling industry professionals who follow a strict code of ethics with high standards of honesty, integrity, and responsibility. For more information, contact PRO Metro DC at 703-400-1858 or visit www.promidatlantic.org.
