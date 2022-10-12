MOSS Building & Design to Unveil Newly Renovated Design Center with Fall Open House
MOSS will unveil its newly renovated Design Center with a free Open House on Friday, October 21st, featuring a series of educational experiences with experts.
It's a thrill to unveil our Design Center to the public, in collaboration with our partners, as well as to be able to support HorizonWALKS-Metro DC.”CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOSS Building & Design will unveil its newly renovated Design Center with a free and open to the public Open House on Friday, October 21st, featuring a series of educational experiences with expert designers and staff to provide high level inspiration and information to those on, or who are about to embark on, a home remodel journey.
The new Design Center, furnished and staged by partner Ethan Allen-Sterling, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will highlight multiple learning sessions for those interested in design trends, virtual reality design with MOSS 360, Q&As with both MOSS and Ethan Allen designers, a Remodel 101 workshop, and much more in a beautiful and welcoming setting. Light fare will be served. To RSVP, please visit our website: https://www.mossbuildinganddesign.com/fall-open-house-2022. MOSS partners TW Perry and Metro Flower Market are additional integral supports for the Open House event.
In addition, MOSS Mission, MOSS’s 501(c)(3) non-profit arm, will host an onsite fundraising raffle for a variety of goods and services, including a Handyman for a Day, family gym membership, and more, to raise funds for our event beneficiary partner, HorizonWALKS-Metro DC. HorizonWALKS-Metro DC is an annual spring walk which helps raise the critical funds needed to support Horizon Day Camp, which aims to help restore the joys of childhood to local children with cancer and their siblings. Their signature programs include an inaugural six-week summer day camp, year-round "funday" reunion programs for the campers, and in-hospital programming all year long - all provided free of charge to our families.
The goal of the Design Center Open House raffle is to raise up to $5,000, which is the cost to send at least one child to Horizon Day Camp, in the summer of 2023. Raffle tickets will be available to purchase in advance or in person on the day of the event. To learn more about HorizonWALKS, please visit their website or visit with the event director at the Open House in person.
