MOSS Building & Design Launches Inaugural Back To Sports Campaign To Collect and Donate Youth Sports Equipment
MOSS launched its inaugural Back To Sports campaign, collecting new and gently used youth sports equipment and gear to donate to Leveling The Playing Field.
We believe strongly in fitness and in supporting youth sports programs, because we know the importance of teamwork in both work and play.”CHANTILLY, VA, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOSS Building & Design launched its inaugural Back To Sports campaign on Monday, August 22nd, collecting new and gently used youth sports equipment and gear to donate to Leveling The Playing Field, a local, nonprofit organization that helps provide free sports equipment for those in the DMV community who might otherwise not have the means to participate on a youth sports team. The campaign is set to run through Friday, September 30th.
— Paul DesRoches, MOSS CEO
Donations for basketball, soccer, and football related items are especially needed, with drop off locations at not only the MOSS headquarters in Chantilly but also at Ethan Allen locations in Sterling and Rockville and Best Tile in Falls Church as well as at the 2022 Annual Dulles Plane Pull on Saturday, September 17th, at which MOSS will have a booth specially set up for donations, which will benefit Special Olympics athletes.
Leveling the Playing Field was founded in 2013 in response to the growing inequity between those that can afford to play sports and those that cannot, and the prominent role the cost of sporting goods was playing in that gap. Since its founding, the organization has collected over $7million of sports equipment and impacted over 1,000 programs.
“Partnering with Leveling the Playing Field was a natural fit for us at MOSS, and with MOSS Mission, our nonprofit arm,” said Paul DesRoches, CEO. “We believe strongly in fitness and in supporting youth sports programs, because we know the importance of teamwork in both work and play. This campaign can mean so much to our community, and we’re thrilled to be kicking it off this year.”
Donations can include shoes (high tops and cleats are in high demand), equipment (lacrosse sticks, soccer balls, basketballs), and protective gear (football pads, helmets, gloves). While almost all equipment will be accepted, please do not donate any ski or snowboarding equipment.
To learn more about what and how to donate to the Back To Sports campaign, please visit https://www.mossbuildinganddesign.com/moss-mission-back-to-sports-equipment-drive. All donations will be tax deductible.
Since 2001, MOSS Building & Design has established a reputation for excellence in remodeling additions, kitchens, bathrooms, basements, and home services throughout Northern Virginia. Their customers see them as a trusted partner, and MOSS Building & Design is very proud that over 85% of their customers consider themselves ‘customers for life.’ MOSS Building & Design has won consumer awards from Angie’s List for eight consecutive years and also has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau as well as many industry building and design awards.
Recent notable accolades include the 2022 PRO Mid-Atlantic Remodeler of the Year Awards in three categories, including two Grand Prize winning remodels, the 2021 NARI (National Association of the Remodeling Industry) Metro DC Capital CotY Award, 2021 Angie’s List Super Service Award, 2020 Chrysalis Regional Award for Kitchen Remodeling, 2021 Chrysalis Regional Award for Whole Home Renovation, 2022 Chrysalis Regional Award for Historic Renovation, and, for five years running, the NARI Metro DC CotY/PRO Mid Atlantic Award for outstanding commitment to community service. To learn more about MOSS, please visit our website: https://www.mossbuildinganddesign.com/
MOSS Mission is the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates as the charitable outreach partner of MOSS Building & Design, Northern Virginia and Montgomery County, Maryland’s premier residential remodeling company. Founded in 2021, MOSS Mission was established to further strengthen the community relations work that MOSS Building & Design has developed with local organizations since its founding over 20 years ago. MOSS Mission regularly donates funds and services to area non-profit organizations, aligning with the original vision of our company’s founders to give back locally to those in need. MOSS Mission routinely seeks out non-profit organizations that benefit veterans, women, and children, and first responders, among others.
