Ice Roads Connect Our Northern Communities

CANADA, February 14 - Released on February 14, 2023

The Wollaston Lake and Stony Rapids to Fond du Lac ice roads are now open. Motorists are encouraged to check the highway hotline as maximum weight limits can change.

Ice roads connect northern communities to supplies and services in southern Saskatchewan.

Ice roads usually open in mid-February and typically close for the season at the end of March or until weather allows.

"The Ministry of Highways is committed to safety," Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Each year we ensure ice roads are well maintained and safe for community members, workers and suppliers. Ice roads give northern residents greater mobility to work, make a living, go shopping or visit the doctor's office."

It's important to note the speed limit on ice roads is monitored and enforced, Speed limit for vehicles over 7,000 kg is restricted to 15 km/hr.

These roads are the most efficient way to deliver heavy supplies and allow people to travel to and from isolated communities. The Ministry of Highways works in partnership with contractors from northern First Nations to construct and maintain these vital transportation links.

Ice depth is a crucial part of maintenance and crews work diligently to make sure ice is the appropriate thickness. They also routinely monitor ice condition and thickness to ensure roads are safe to travel.

Crews work to operate and maintain ice roads that serve the communities of Hatchet Lake, Black Lake, Fond du Lac, Stony Rapids and Uranium City.

You can check the status of Saskatchewan ice roads on the Highway Hotline at Saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline.

Saskatchewan has committed $62.7 million dollars to improve and maintain highways and airports in northern Saskatchewan this year. The province has invested more than $700 million in northern highways and airports since 2008.

