Tuesday, February 14

WA lawmakers want to beef up state aid for college students

Several legislative bills are designed to beef up the Washington College Grant by extending the timeline or expanding money to provide further support for college students. In the 2021-22 academic year, the state grant gave more than 94,000 students a total of $400 million, making Washington’s grant program one of the most generous state financial aid programs in the nation. Senate Bill 5703, sponsored by Sen. Emily Randall, D-Bremerton, increases the maximum award eligibility from 60% to 70% of median family income. Senate Bill 5554, introduced by Sen. Joe Nguyen, D-White Center, would require the college grant to increase each year based on tuition growth. These bills would allow more students to qualify for financial aid, and ensure that the grant would cover tuition increases. “We want to make sure that we’re opening up as many doorways of opportunity to students and to employers that need a well-trained workforce,” Randall said. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Karen Ducey)

Lunar New Year proposed as Washington’s next state holiday

There are 11 paid state legal holidays. Among them are New Year’s Day, Christmas, Thanksgiving, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth. The Lunar New Year would be added to the list under House Bill 1516. It would designate the Saturday before the beginning of the Lunar New Year as the legal holiday. It would be treated a little differently than other state holidays. Typically, when one falls on a Saturday, it is observed on the preceding Friday. Lunar New Year would be an exception and observed only on Saturday, per the bill. Rep. My-Linh Thai, D-Bellevue, a native of Vietnam, is the prime sponsor. She said she introduced it to recognize the broad contributions of the state’s growing Asian-American community. The celebration is about “making sure the people feel they belong,” she said. The House State Government and Tribal Relations Committee may vote on the bill Wednesday afternoon. Continue reading at Everett Herald. (Ryan Berry)

WA Dept. of Natural Resources pushes bill to sell carbon credits

In the eyes of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, one big thing is missing from the state’s climate policies. Recent laws don’t allow the state agency to sell carbon credits, an act officials said would help slow climate change and generate millions of dollars for public schools, counties and fire departments. That’s why DNR is pushing legislation that would add the state agency to the list of private businesses and non-profit organizations that can freely sell carbon credits and create carbon offset projects, which reduce or remove greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. Bill co-sponsor Sen. Joe Nguyen, D-West Seattle, said the state needs thoughtful, innovative carbon offset projects to get off the ground. “Goals are not enough. We have to have a plan, and this is a significant step to make it all work,” Nguyen said at the Thursday news conference. Continue reading at KNKX. (NW News)

Axios

A new vision for walkable, bikeable Aurora Avenue North

Seattle police stop using AI system to analyze bodycam footage

Bellingham Herald

COVID shots now on CDC list of routine vaccines for kids, adults. What does that mean?

Capital Press

Senate gives Washington Farm OT bill an airing

Columbian

Law offers free ID cards for unhoused Washingtonians (Cleveland)

Everett Herald

To protect salmon, DNR pulls toxic pilings from Steamboat Slough

Push is on to tax the super rich and legalize jaywalking (Van De Wege)

Lunar New Year proposed as Washington’s next state holiday (Thai)

Editorial: Keep eyes on road and laws to limit traffic deaths (Lovick, Liias)

Olympian

Oakley Carlson Act gathering to occur Friday at WA Capitol

Washington State Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown to step down in March

Puget Sound Business Journal

Amazon pledges $25M toward transit-oriented housing in Washington

Aerospace suppliers, faced with rising costs, seek more defense work

Seattle Times

WA Legislature considers ban on at-home sexual assault evidence kits

WA considers new way to address legacy of racist property covenants (Taylor)

WA lawmakers want to beef up state aid for college students (Randall, Lovick, Pedersen, Billig, Nguyen, Slatter)

Editorial: Pass bill to redress historic housing discrimination in WA (Taylor)

Opinion: Use every available tool to stop traffic fatalities

Skagit Valley Herald

Guemes Island ferry workers reject county’s contract offer

Skagit County Extension staffer looks at how diet impacts climate change

Spokesman Review

Opinion: Tax code needs to change for spirits-based canned drinks

Washington State Journal

Legalizing fentanyl test strips proposed (Orwall)

Legislature moving on tighter drunk driving laws (Lovick)

KING 5 TV (NBC)

49% of Washington healthcare workers say they plan to leave profession in a few years (Keiser)

Pierce County Sheriffs Department expanding mental health response program

The hope and the dream: Sharing the Black experience in the Pacific Northwest

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

‘We’ve outgrown this airport’: Is solution to Sea-Tac’s struggles with long lines on the way?

KNKX Public Radio

Northwest lawmakers, courts weigh new rules on gun sales

WA Dept. of Natural Resources pushes bill to sell carbon credits (Nguyen, Lovelett)

KUOW Public Radio

Grade schoolers would get 45 minutes of recess under bill in Olympia (Nobles, Wilson, Pedersen)

NW Public Radio

New federal funds will boost broadband expansion in Washington, Idaho

Crosscut

First Samish housing project breaks ground in Anacortes

MyNorthwest

WA bill hopes to make roads safer by requiring Drivers Ed

The Stranger

Opinion: Washington Needs Ranked-Choice Voting for Presidential Primaries

Yahoo News

Cannabis-related bills work through Wash. legislature (Stanford, Reeves)