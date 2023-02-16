City of North Miami Beach, Florida, Increases Financial Visibility with OpenGov Local Government Budgeting Software
The City of North Miami Beach, FL, needed better budget forecasting and reporting. Now, the future is bright with OpenGov local government budgeting software.FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to increase financial visibility internally and with the public, the City of North Miami Beach, FL, partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities, on local government budgeting software.
The new Assistant City Manager for the City was on the hunt for a tech solution that could drive change by improving efficiencies in the budgeting process. She was also concerned about the City’s lack of budget forecasting, reporting, and financial visibility. In fact, a visit to the City’s Finance webpage showed several missing quarterly reports—an oversight that could affect public trust. An investment in OpenGov Budgeting & Planning will bring the change that’s needed.
With OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, staff will reduce the time it takes to develop the budget, perhaps as much as 80% less time. With correct data housed on a single platform, staff will have financial, operating, and performance data on demand to monitor current progress. Plus, thanks to the ability for scenario planning and forecasting, leaders will make more sound, strategic decisions. Most importantly, financial data can easily be turned into easy-to-understand, visual reports and dashboards that can be shared internally and externally to increase transparency and build trust.
The City of North Miami Beach joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
