Media Release: Maine Teachers and School Staff Share Why They #LoveTeaching as Part of a National Campaign to Promote Educator Voices 

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has partnered with News Center Maine for the third year in a row to highlight the voices of teachers and school staff sharing why they #LoveTeaching during a weeklong national campaign.

#LoveTeaching week is a national campaign started by educators in 2015 and takes place every year around Valentine’s Day. All week, News Center Maine will feature videos from Maine’s 2022 County Teachers of the Year and other members of Maine’s education workforce.

“Love Teaching week gives Maine’s teachers and school staff a megaphone to share what they love about teaching and working in our schools. We want to thank News Center Maine for providing teachers and school staff an opportunity to share the extraordinary things happening with their students,” said Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin.

Here’s what teachers have shared about why they #LoveTeaching:

“I love teaching because it’s a great privilege to get to work with Maine students as they’re learning about the world around them and all of the different ways that they can make it better. I’ve never had the same day twice and I love my job,” said Emily Albee, a social studies teacher at Hampden Academy and the 2022 Penobscot County Teacher of the Year.

“I love teaching art because it gives kids an opportunity to express themselves and use their voice in unexpected ways,” said Kelsey Boucher, an art teacher at Robert Connors Elementary School in Lewiston and the 2022 Androscoggin County Teacher of the Year.

“This is my 17th year teaching and I love this job because I get to work with curious, kind, and hard-working students,” said Ashley Bryant, a 4th grade teacher at Sacopee Valley Middle School and the 2022 Oxford County Teacher of the Year.

The video messages will air on News Center Maine’s morning and evening news shows from February 13th – 17th. Educators and school staff can also participate in the campaign by posting their videos to social media and using the hashtags #LoveTeaching and #LoveSchoolStaff. Tune in to News Center Maine, WCSH 6/WLBZ 2 to see the faces and messages of the amazing people working to educate, inspire, and support young people in our state.