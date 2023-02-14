Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,078 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,883 in the last 365 days.

Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Steve Airoldi

Maine DOE team member Steve Airoldi is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Steve in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I am the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Project Manager, monitoring and regulating the CTE Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan (MJRP) grants.

What do you like best about your job?

I love the connections within the agency and the schools and the people from all across the State that I get to work with in support of Maine’s students and educators.

How or why did you decide on this career?

I chose education very early on in my career. I worked my way through higher education, private secondary schools, and then most recently public elementary schools. As my family moved to Maine I sought to find a position that kept me serving public educators and students and I was lucky to find a role on this team!

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

Outside of work I love to hang out with my wife and my two kids. We hike, play disc golf, and tour the tasty food and beverage options throughout the area!

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Steve Airoldi

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.