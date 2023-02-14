Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Steve Airoldi

Maine DOE team member Steve Airoldi is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Steve in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I am the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Project Manager, monitoring and regulating the CTE Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan (MJRP) grants.

What do you like best about your job?

I love the connections within the agency and the schools and the people from all across the State that I get to work with in support of Maine’s students and educators.

How or why did you decide on this career?

I chose education very early on in my career. I worked my way through higher education, private secondary schools, and then most recently public elementary schools. As my family moved to Maine I sought to find a position that kept me serving public educators and students and I was lucky to find a role on this team!

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

Outside of work I love to hang out with my wife and my two kids. We hike, play disc golf, and tour the tasty food and beverage options throughout the area!