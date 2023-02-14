Vitamin Sea Therapy for Wounded Veterans 2023

Share the Love for Veterans Article from Divemagazine.com reveals the therapeutic benefits of SCUBA Diving Your donation goes to support veterans in these programs

Over 150 veterans with service connected disabilities are waiting to take part in WAVES Project SCUBA diving classes with "Vitamin Sea Therapy".

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAVES Project has released their training schedule for three US locations; South Florida, Houston Texas and Southern California. According to president and founder, Steve Rubin “2023 represents a substantial increase over previous years; we have received applications from over 150 veterans with service connected disabilities. In 2022 we trained 80 new veterans and if our funding goal is reached we will nearly double that number”.

Hear what our veterans are saying:

“WAVES PROJECT is the first thing I’ve been excited about since joining the service. I had no interest in life, had contemplated suicide, the only thing I had to live for was my daughters. Since WAVES, I have felt like I had a purpose.”

“Diving has been an incredible experience, and the first time in years I have felt peace. The camaraderie with other veterans gives me a sense of community I haven’t had since the military.”

“My first year with WAVES has been the best year of my life since leaving the military. I’ve had personal growth, adventure and made new friends”

In addition to the camaraderie and peace of mind veterans experience, the weightless feeling they experience being in water helps reduce nerve pain and increase mobility. Paralyzed divers and those with traumatic amputations are able to move freely underwater and participate with their “able bodied” buddies.

Any veteran with a service connected injury who has a VA rating can apply directly online. The program is free to the veteran and a buddy they choose to take the classes with them. Just complete the brief application for both the Veteran and their chosen companion (dive buddy).

Classes in Texas run from April through December, Florida in June and California March through December.

Any veteran who completes training to become Master Divers can qualify to participate in our Mission Oriented Diving projects with the National Park Service. Projects scheduled for 2023 are Biscayne, and Dry Tortugas National Parks in Florida. Isle Royale in Lake Superior and Lake Mohave, Nevada. Conservation and scientific data collection are the focus of these projects. In 2022 a group of female veterans removed over 3700 pounds of debris from the sea floor in Biscayne National Park.

About WAVES Project, Inc.

The WAVES Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing wounded American veterans with service-connected injuries the opportunity to experience the freedom and therapeutic benefits of SCUBA diving. WAVES (Wounded American Veterans Experience SCUBA) Project looks to reduce the number of veteran suicides per day by helping wounded veterans discover our underwater world, recover through adventure, and rebuild relationships with family and friends. The organization serves any wounded warrior from brain trauma and triple amputees to those struggling with Post-Traumatic Stress. Programs provide training, equipment, service opportunities, and camaraderie giving veterans a sense of purpose through diving. Veterans build confidence as they complete tasks and accomplish goals, motivating them to move beyond their disability, helping them reintegrate back into society, and becoming engaged, productive members of their families and the community.

