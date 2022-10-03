WAVES Project 1st Annual Veteran Golf Classic to be Held in League City Texas

WAVES Project 1st Annual Veteran Golf Classic WAVES Golf Magnolia Creek Golf Course in League City, Texas Drive to Dive - Golfing to raise funds for WAVES Project SCUBA Diving for wounded veterans

All funds raised support veterans with service connected disabilities in the greater Houston area. Tournament we be at the beautiful Magnolia Creek Golf Course.

It will be a great day of fun featuring a patriotic sendoff for golfers and a military aircraft flyover” — Jeff Pickard

LEAGUE CITY, TX, US, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 1st Annual Veteran Golf Classic will raise funds to support the WAVES Project programs for veterans in Texas who have service connected disabilities. "It will be a great day of fun featuring a patriotic sendoff for golfers and a military aircraft flyover" said Jeff Pickard; event coordinator! It's a 10am shotgun start and a scramble format with awards and prizes after play. There will be one or two groups per hole teeing off. Register to play or sponsor at wavesgolftx.com or contact Jeff with questions: jeff@wavesproject.com

WAVES Project provides SCUBA Diving training as "Vitamin Sea Therapy" for wounded veterans at no cost to the veteran and their chosen diving buddy. All proceeds will be used to support the WAVES Project programs in Texas, led by instructor Jeff Pickard, who was awarded a Purple Heart after being wounded in Iraq. Jeff trained with the WAVES Project from the basic Open Water program through Instructor and found SCUBA Diving gave him relief from the nerve pain he was suffering. Because it helped him so much he wanted to help other veterans who had been injured and he began teaching in 2019. He currently works with an average of 50 veterans each year; the funds raised at this tournament will help add to that number. The goal is to increase the number of veterans served in the Houston area to 75 in 2023 and 100 in 2024 and help Jeff train some "Certified Assistants".

One of the most impactful programs WAVES Project offers is called Mission Oriented Diving. In partnership with the National Park Service, wounded veterans are trained to conduct underwater mapping, inspect buoys, perform maintenance as well as an introduction to scientific diving. Projects are done at the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Lake Mead and Lake Mohave, Arizona; the Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida, and a female veteran project in Biscayne National Park removing trash and debris from underwater areas of the park. The most recent project was at Isle Royale in Lake Superior, Michigan. As a veteran advances in their training and skill levels they can qualify to participate in these week-long projects. Veterans find them to be very rewarding as they are once again serving their country in a military-like setting and building camaraderie. Many of these are once in a lifetime opportunities not available to the general public.

Jeff has been very successful at getting the word out about WAVES Project’s programs for wounded veterans and has developed a strong group of volunteers and participants. Jeff currently serves as a Director on the WAVES Project Advisory Board. You can contact him at 832-720-9743 or by email jeff@wavesproject.com. Any veteran with a VA Rating qualifies as long as their medical doctor gives their approval, any disabled veteran may apply at wavesproject.org//participantapplication/

WAVES Project was founded in 2012 in Temecula, California by Steve Rubin out of a desire to help a family friend who had lost both legs and part of one arm in an IED Blast while serving in the Marine Corps in Afghanistan. Steve and a couple of SCUBA instructor buddies flew from California to Denver to be trained as Handicapped SCUBA Association instructors. Word spread about this great therapy and since that time WAVES Project has trained over 1000 veterans and their buddies in California, Texas and Florida. There have been multiple scientific studies about the positive effects of SCUBA on symptoms of PTS, Anxiety and nerve pain but we know from what veterans tell us, it helps. Camaraderie is a big part of the program; helping veterans find others who have similar experiences and connecting with them; making new friends. The WAVES Project motto is RECOVER - Through Adventure, DISCOVER - Our Underwater World, REBUILD - Families & Relationships

WAVES Project is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established to provide an opportunity for American Veterans with service connected disabilities and their families to experience scuba diving.

Jeff Pickard participates in a Mission Oriented Diving project with the National Park Service at the USS Arizona