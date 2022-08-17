Key West's Southernmost VFW Post 3911 to Hold Event for Wounded Veteran Program

Veterans learn diving in the pool first Classroom learning is an important step Taking veterans out to the open ocean for dives

The event will be informational and will raise funds to support programs for wounded American Veterans.

The program has been very successful in this area because there are so many Florida veterans who love the water and want to give diving a try.” — Steve Rubin

KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southernmost VFW Post 3911 in Key West Florida will hold an event featuring the WAVES Project. WAVES Project works with veterans who have service connected injuries using SCUBA Diving as therapy. WAVES Project lead instructional staff will attend to speak with veterans about the free services they offer. There will be a good time of camaraderie, story telling and passing information. WAVES Project will have t-shirts to sell to raise funds to support their programs. Information about how to apply for the program will be offered and access to the dive instructors to explain the programs.

For the past two years WAVES instructors have conducted regular training sessions with Florida Veterans; each veteran may bring a buddy of their choice to take the course with them at no charge. Dives and training are conducted in partnership with the Looe Key Reef Resort in Ramrod Key. Veterans are trained in the basic open water diving course during the week and regular advanced training sessions are scheduled during the year.

"We are excited to bring our message to the veterans of the Lower Keys" said President and head instructor, Steve Rubin. "the program has been very successful in this area because there are so many Florida veterans who love the water and want to give diving a try. Once they realize how therapeutic diving can be they are hooked and want to do more".

The training begins with some studying in an online course, then classroom instruction. The next step is to try out the SCUBA Gear in the pool, completing some exercises that will help the divers acclimate to being in the ocean. Once they complete the required skills in the pool the next step is to get on the dive boat at Looe Key Reef Resort and go out into open ocean to complete two dives the first day and two the next day. Once all the skills are completed successfully the veteran and their buddy will become certified SCUBA divers.

Southernmost VFW Post 3911 and WAVES Project invite veterans and interested public to attend the event.

About WAVES Project, Inc.

The WAVES Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing wounded American veterans with service-connected injuries the opportunity to experience the freedom and therapeutic benefits of SCUBA diving. WAVES (Wounded American Veterans Experience SCUBA) Project looks to reduce the number of veteran suicides per day by helping wounded veterans discover our underwater world, recover through adventure, and rebuild relationships with family and friends. The organization serves any wounded warrior from brain trauma and triple amputees to those struggling with Post-Traumatic Stress. Programs provide training, equipment, service opportunities, and camaraderie giving veterans a sense of purpose through diving. Veterans build confidence as they complete tasks and accomplish goals, motivating them to move beyond their disability, helping them reintegrate back into society, and becoming engaged, productive members of their families and the community.

www.wavesproject.org