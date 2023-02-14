Learn to Hunt program opens registration for wild turkey workshop

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a program to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook wild turkey to adults who have little to no wild turkey hunting experience.

The two-part workshop, scheduled from 6-to 9 p.m. on March 9 and 16, at Olofson Shooting Range, near Polk City, features instructors providing hands-on learning to build basic knowledge and skills of turkey hunting. The course is designed for participants 16 years of age and older.

“This workshop provides the opportunity to learn the skills for those interested in the challenge of hunting wild turkey, as a means of sourcing their own protein,” said Jamie Cook, Hunter Education coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Participants will learn about turkey hunting equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, how to field dress and prepare and cook wild turkeys.

Space is limited, early registration is encouraged. To register, go to http://license.gooutdoorsiowa. com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id= 2531 . The cost is $25.

The program is provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR and the National Wild Turkey Federation. It’s part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.