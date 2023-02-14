Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,080 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,655 in the last 365 days.

Learn to Hunt program opens registration for wild turkey workshop

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a program to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook wild turkey to adults who have little to no wild turkey hunting experience.

The two-part workshop, scheduled from 6-to 9 p.m. on March 9 and 16, at Olofson Shooting Range, near Polk City, features instructors providing hands-on learning to build basic knowledge and skills of turkey hunting. The course is designed for participants 16 years of age and older. 

“This workshop provides the opportunity to learn the skills for those interested in the challenge of hunting wild turkey, as a means of sourcing their own protein,” said Jamie Cook, Hunter Education coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Participants will learn about turkey hunting equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, how to field dress and prepare and cook wild turkeys.

Space is limited, early registration is encouraged. To register, go to http://license.gooutdoorsiowa.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=2531. The cost is $25.

The program is provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR and the National Wild Turkey Federation. It’s part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.

You just read:

Learn to Hunt program opens registration for wild turkey workshop

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.