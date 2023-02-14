Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Crash In Frederick County

(FREDERICK, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that occurred Monday evening in Frederick County.  

Shortly before 7:17 p.m. on Monday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the area of westbound Interstate 340 at Mt. Zion Road, for a single vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2004 GMC truck was traveling south on US 15 near Mt. Zion Road. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Scarlet Estep, 60, of Virginia, for unknown reasons, entered the grass median, corrected and crossed all lanes of traffic, striking an embankment. 

The lone passenger in the truck, identified as Michael Piermatteo, 57, of Virginia, was flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was later pronounced deceased. Estep was transported to Frederick Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation into this crash.  

The cause of the crash remains under investigation…. 

