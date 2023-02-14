Submit Release
Lottery’s Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Spikes to $70,000

Mega Millions top prize reaches $67 million; Powerball jackpot set at $57 million;

JACKSON, MISS. – Continued excitement for the Lottery’s Mississippi Match 5 game following the largest jackpot in the game’s history has led Lottery officials to increase the jackpot amount to $70,000, ahead of tonight’s, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day drawing.

Matching five numbers out of a field of 35 paid off for one player who won the largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot worth $905,168 on Feb. 7.

The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions® drawing is worth an estimated $67 million, with an estimated cash value of $35.1 million. The jackpot for the Wednesday, Feb. 15, Powerball® drawing is up to an estimated $57 million, with an estimated cash value of $30.1 million.

