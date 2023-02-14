Diversity & Leadership Conference Announces the 2023 Top 50 Noteworthy Companies
HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversity and Leadership Conference announces the 2023 Top 50 Noteworthy Companies. This award is a distinguished list of companies with exceptional scores in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. The focus of this award is to give prominence to recognizing organizations that put diversity, equity and inclusion at the forefront of their organizations.
“The 2023 Top 50 CEOs for Diversity is the testament to the abilities of leaders in the workplace,” said Dennis Kennedy, Founder and Chair of Diversity First. “Each year, we applaud these companies’ contributions to diversity, equity and inclusion. The 2023 class is truly a powerful force.”
The Top 50 CEOs for Diversity are leaders whose businesses received the top ranks from the Fortune 500 Corporate Governance Report developed by the Diversity Research Institute. This report evaluates the executive and board demographics of the Fortune 500 companies. It assesses the racial/ethnic and gender demographics of each company according to 2019 U.S. Census Data, providing each company with a score and a ranking.
The awardees will be virtually recognized at the 19th annual Diversity and Leadership Conference on April 24 - 27, 2023. This four-day conference offers notable speakers, workshops and sessions that focus on creating and inclusive workplace to embrace Multiculturalism and Diversity. To learn more about the Diversity and Leadership Conference, visit https://nationaldiversityconference.com/2023/
To see the list of the Diversity First Top 50 Noteworthy Companies, visit http://diversityfirstnoteworthy.org/2023/. To view a summary of the Fortune 500 Corporate Governance Report, visit https://tinyurl.com/299fvcvp. For the complete report, please contact Dennis Kennedy at dennis.kennedy@denniskennedy.org.
2023 Top 50 Noteworthy Companies
Advance Auto Parts
Aflac
Albertsons
Alleghany
Ameren
American Express
Archer-Daniels-Midland
ARKO
Automatic Data Processing
Avnet
Baxter International
Best Buy
Boeing
Burlington Stores
CBRE Group
Clorox
Cognizant Technology Solutions
Coinbase Global
Consolidated Edison
Delek US Holdings
Dicks Sporting Goods
Dow
Eli Lilly
Entergy
Equitable Holdings
Estee Lauder
Fannie Mae
Fidelity National Info Services
Frontier Communications
General Mills
Genworth Financial
Huntington Ingalls Industries
Intercontinental Exchange
Interpublic Group
Intuit
Jackson Financial
Jacobs Engineering Group
Kellogg
LamResearch
Lowes
Mass. Mutual Life Insurance
McDonalds
McKesson
Merck
Micron Technology
Moderna
Morgan Stanley
Motorola Solutions
Netflix
Nordstrom
Paramount Global
PayPal Holdings
PepsiCo
Principal Financial
Progressive
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Sempra
Stanley Black & Decker
Union Pacific
USAA
Walgreens Boots Alliance
Western Digital
Whirlpool
About Diversity First
Diversity First is an organization that provides consulting, training and coaching for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. For more information, visit https://www.denniskennedy.org/.
Randolph Kennedy
“The 2023 Top 50 CEOs for Diversity is the testament to the abilities of leaders in the workplace,” said Dennis Kennedy, Founder and Chair of Diversity First. “Each year, we applaud these companies’ contributions to diversity, equity and inclusion. The 2023 class is truly a powerful force.”
The Top 50 CEOs for Diversity are leaders whose businesses received the top ranks from the Fortune 500 Corporate Governance Report developed by the Diversity Research Institute. This report evaluates the executive and board demographics of the Fortune 500 companies. It assesses the racial/ethnic and gender demographics of each company according to 2019 U.S. Census Data, providing each company with a score and a ranking.
The awardees will be virtually recognized at the 19th annual Diversity and Leadership Conference on April 24 - 27, 2023. This four-day conference offers notable speakers, workshops and sessions that focus on creating and inclusive workplace to embrace Multiculturalism and Diversity. To learn more about the Diversity and Leadership Conference, visit https://nationaldiversityconference.com/2023/
To see the list of the Diversity First Top 50 Noteworthy Companies, visit http://diversityfirstnoteworthy.org/2023/. To view a summary of the Fortune 500 Corporate Governance Report, visit https://tinyurl.com/299fvcvp. For the complete report, please contact Dennis Kennedy at dennis.kennedy@denniskennedy.org.
2023 Top 50 Noteworthy Companies
Advance Auto Parts
Aflac
Albertsons
Alleghany
Ameren
American Express
Archer-Daniels-Midland
ARKO
Automatic Data Processing
Avnet
Baxter International
Best Buy
Boeing
Burlington Stores
CBRE Group
Clorox
Cognizant Technology Solutions
Coinbase Global
Consolidated Edison
Delek US Holdings
Dicks Sporting Goods
Dow
Eli Lilly
Entergy
Equitable Holdings
Estee Lauder
Fannie Mae
Fidelity National Info Services
Frontier Communications
General Mills
Genworth Financial
Huntington Ingalls Industries
Intercontinental Exchange
Interpublic Group
Intuit
Jackson Financial
Jacobs Engineering Group
Kellogg
LamResearch
Lowes
Mass. Mutual Life Insurance
McDonalds
McKesson
Merck
Micron Technology
Moderna
Morgan Stanley
Motorola Solutions
Netflix
Nordstrom
Paramount Global
PayPal Holdings
PepsiCo
Principal Financial
Progressive
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Sempra
Stanley Black & Decker
Union Pacific
USAA
Walgreens Boots Alliance
Western Digital
Whirlpool
About Diversity First
Diversity First is an organization that provides consulting, training and coaching for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. For more information, visit https://www.denniskennedy.org/.
Randolph Kennedy
Diversity First
dennis.kennedy@diversityfirstmail.org