Diversity & Leadership Conference Announces the 2023 Top 50 Noteworthy Companies

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, February 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diversity and Leadership Conference announces the 2023 Top 50 Noteworthy Companies. This award is a distinguished list of companies with exceptional scores in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. The focus of this award is to give prominence to recognizing organizations that put diversity, equity and inclusion at the forefront of their organizations.“The 2023 Top 50 CEOs for Diversity is the testament to the abilities of leaders in the workplace,” said Dennis Kennedy, Founder and Chair of Diversity First. “Each year, we applaud these companies’ contributions to diversity, equity and inclusion. The 2023 class is truly a powerful force.”The Top 50 CEOs for Diversity are leaders whose businesses received the top ranks from the Fortune 500 Corporate Governance Report developed by the Diversity Research Institute. This report evaluates the executive and board demographics of the Fortune 500 companies. It assesses the racial/ethnic and gender demographics of each company according to 2019 U.S. Census Data, providing each company with a score and a ranking.The awardees will be virtually recognized at the 19th annual Diversity and Leadership Conference on April 24 - 27, 2023. This four-day conference offers notable speakers, workshops and sessions that focus on creating and inclusive workplace to embrace Multiculturalism and Diversity. To learn more about the Diversity and Leadership Conference, visit https://nationaldiversityconference.com/2023/ To see the list of the Diversity First Top 50 Noteworthy Companies, visit http://diversityfirstnoteworthy.org/2023/ . To view a summary of the Fortune 500 Corporate Governance Report, visit https://tinyurl.com/299fvcvp . For the complete report, please contact Dennis Kennedy at dennis.kennedy@denniskennedy.org.2023 Top 50 Noteworthy CompaniesAdvance Auto PartsAflacAlbertsonsAlleghanyAmerenAmerican ExpressArcher-Daniels-MidlandARKOAutomatic Data ProcessingAvnetBaxter InternationalBest BuyBoeingBurlington StoresCBRE GroupCloroxCognizant Technology SolutionsCoinbase GlobalConsolidated EdisonDelek US HoldingsDicks Sporting GoodsDowEli LillyEntergyEquitable HoldingsEstee LauderFannie MaeFidelity National Info ServicesFrontier CommunicationsGeneral MillsGenworth FinancialHuntington Ingalls IndustriesIntercontinental ExchangeInterpublic GroupIntuitJackson FinancialJacobs Engineering GroupKelloggLamResearchLowesMass. Mutual Life InsuranceMcDonaldsMcKessonMerckMicron TechnologyModernaMorgan StanleyMotorola SolutionsNetflixNordstromParamount GlobalPayPal HoldingsPepsiCoPrincipal FinancialProgressiveRegeneron PharmaceuticalsSempraStanley Black & DeckerUnion PacificUSAAWalgreens Boots AllianceWestern DigitalWhirlpoolAbout Diversity FirstDiversity First is an organization that provides consulting, training and coaching for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. For more information, visit https://www.denniskennedy.org/