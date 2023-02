Diversity and Leadership Conference Announces 2023 Top 50 CEOs for Diversity

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diversity and Leadership Conference announces the 2023 Top 50 CEOs for Diversity. This award is a distinguished list of CEOs whose companies demonstrated exceptional scores in the area of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. The focus of this award is to give prominence to the accomplishments of leaders that excelled as agents of social, cultural, racial justice, and beyond.“The 2023 Top 50 CEOs for Diversity is the testament to the abilities of leaders in the workplace,” said Dennis Kennedy, Founder and Chair of Diversity First. “Each year, we are amazed and inspired by the achievements of each awardee. The 2023 class is truly a powerful force.”The Top 50 CEOs for Diversity are leaders whose businesses received the top ranks from the Fortune 500 Corporate Governance Report developed by the Diversity Research Institute. This report evaluates the executive and board demographics of the Fortune 500 companies. It assesses racial/ethnic and gender demographics of each company according to 2019 U.S. Census Data, providing each company with a score and a ranking.The awardees will be recognized at the 19th annual Diversity and Leadership Conference on April 24 - 27, 2023, virtually. This four-day conference offers notable speakers, workshops and sessions that focus on creating an inclusive workplace to embrace Multiculturalism and Diversity. To learn more about the Diversity and Leadership Conference, visit https://nationaldiversityconference.com/2023/ To see the complete list of the Diversity and Leadership Conference Top 50 CEOs for Diversity, visit https://dfceo.org/2023/ . To view a Fortune 500 Corporate Governance Report summary, visit https://tinyurl.com/299fvcvp . For the complete report, please contact Dennis Kennedy at dennis.kennedy@denniskennedy.org.2023 Top 50 CEOs for DiversitySteven BandrowczakChief Executive OfficerXeroxKaren LynchPresident & CEOCVS HealthDominic BlakemoreChief Executive OfficerCompass GroupJudy MarksChair, President & CEOOtisGina BoswellChief Executive OfficerBath & Body WorksAndrew McMahonPresident, CEO, & Board DirectorGuardianElizabeth BurrInterim Chief Executive OfficerRite AidShantanu NarayenChairman & CEOAdobe SystemsGiovanni CaforioChief Executive OfficerBristol-Myers SquibbDaniel O’DayChairman & CEOGileadSean ConnollyPresident & CEOConagra BrandsMiguel PatricioChair & CEOKraft HeinzThasunda DuckettChief Executive OfficerTIAAKristin PeckChief Executive OfficerZoetisJay FarnerChief Executive OfficerRocket CompaniesSundar PichaiChief Executive OfficerGoogleJoe FerraroPresident & CEOAvis Budget GroupPedro PizarroPresident & CEOEdison InternationalJane FraserChief Executive OfficerCitigroupPatricia PoppeChief Executive OfficerPG&EPatrick GelsingerChief Executive OfficerIntelJames QuinceyChairman & CEOCoca-ColaJeffrey GennetteChief Executive OfficerMacy’sDarren RebelezPresident & CEOCasey’sAndres GluskiPresident & CEOAES CorporationHoracio RozanskiPresident & CEOBooz Allen HamiltonSue GovePresident & CEOBed Bath & BeyondHoward SchultzCEO InterimStarbucksMichael HsuChairman & CEOKimberly-ClarkHock TanPresident & CEOBroadcomJamie IannoePresident & CEOeBayCarol TomeChief Executive OfficerUnited Parcel ServiceRobert IgerChief Executive OfficerThe Walt Disney CompanyHans VestbergChairman & CEOVerizonNazzic KeeneChief Executive OfficerSAICRobin VinePresident & CEOBNY MellonReshma KewalramaniCEO & PresidentVertexMartin WatersChief Executive OfficerVictoria’s SecretDara KhosrowshanhiChief Executive OfficerUberCarrie WheelerChief Executive OfficerOpendoorDave KimbellChief Executive OfficerUlta BeautyMalcolm WilsonChief Executive OfficerGXOTom KingsburyInterim Chief Executive OfficerKohl’sJohn WrenChairman & CEOOmnicom GroupChristine LeahyPresident & CEOCDWKevin LoboChair & CEOStrykerEnrique LoresPresident & CEOHPAbout Diversity FirstDiversity First is an organization that provides consulting, training and coaching for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. For more information, visit https://www.denniskennedy.org/