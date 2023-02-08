Diversity and Leadership Conference Announces 2023 Top 50 CEOs for Diversity
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversity and Leadership Conference announces the 2023 Top 50 CEOs for Diversity. This award is a distinguished list of CEOs whose companies demonstrated exceptional scores in the area of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. The focus of this award is to give prominence to the accomplishments of leaders that excelled as agents of social, cultural, racial justice, and beyond.
“The 2023 Top 50 CEOs for Diversity is the testament to the abilities of leaders in the workplace,” said Dennis Kennedy, Founder and Chair of Diversity First. “Each year, we are amazed and inspired by the achievements of each awardee. The 2023 class is truly a powerful force.”
The Top 50 CEOs for Diversity are leaders whose businesses received the top ranks from the Fortune 500 Corporate Governance Report developed by the Diversity Research Institute. This report evaluates the executive and board demographics of the Fortune 500 companies. It assesses racial/ethnic and gender demographics of each company according to 2019 U.S. Census Data, providing each company with a score and a ranking.
The awardees will be recognized at the 19th annual Diversity and Leadership Conference on April 24 - 27, 2023, virtually. This four-day conference offers notable speakers, workshops and sessions that focus on creating an inclusive workplace to embrace Multiculturalism and Diversity. To learn more about the Diversity and Leadership Conference, visit https://nationaldiversityconference.com/2023/.
To see the complete list of the Diversity and Leadership Conference Top 50 CEOs for Diversity, visit https://dfceo.org/2023/. To view a Fortune 500 Corporate Governance Report summary, visit https://tinyurl.com/299fvcvp. For the complete report, please contact Dennis Kennedy at dennis.kennedy@denniskennedy.org.
2023 Top 50 CEOs for Diversity
Steven Bandrowczak
Chief Executive Officer
Xerox
Karen Lynch
President & CEO
CVS Health
Dominic Blakemore
Chief Executive Officer
Compass Group
Judy Marks
Chair, President & CEO
Otis
Gina Boswell
Chief Executive Officer
Bath & Body Works
Andrew McMahon
President, CEO, & Board Director
Guardian
Elizabeth Burr
Interim Chief Executive Officer
Rite Aid
Shantanu Narayen
Chairman & CEO
Adobe Systems
Giovanni Caforio
Chief Executive Officer
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Daniel O’Day
Chairman & CEO
Gilead
Sean Connolly
President & CEO
Conagra Brands
Miguel Patricio
Chair & CEO
Kraft Heinz
Thasunda Duckett
Chief Executive Officer
TIAA
Kristin Peck
Chief Executive Officer
Zoetis
Jay Farner
Chief Executive Officer
Rocket Companies
Sundar Pichai
Chief Executive Officer
Google
Joe Ferraro
President & CEO
Avis Budget Group
Pedro Pizarro
President & CEO
Edison International
Jane Fraser
Chief Executive Officer
Citigroup
Patricia Poppe
Chief Executive Officer
PG&E
Patrick Gelsinger
Chief Executive Officer
Intel
James Quincey
Chairman & CEO
Coca-Cola
Jeffrey Gennette
Chief Executive Officer
Macy’s
Darren Rebelez
President & CEO
Casey’s
Andres Gluski
President & CEO
AES Corporation
Horacio Rozanski
President & CEO
Booz Allen Hamilton
Sue Gove
President & CEO
Bed Bath & Beyond
Howard Schultz
CEO Interim
Starbucks
Michael Hsu
Chairman & CEO
Kimberly-Clark
Hock Tan
President & CEO
Broadcom
Jamie Iannoe
President & CEO
eBay
Carol Tome
Chief Executive Officer
United Parcel Service
Robert Iger
Chief Executive Officer
The Walt Disney Company
Hans Vestberg
Chairman & CEO
Verizon
Nazzic Keene
Chief Executive Officer
SAIC
Robin Vine
President & CEO
BNY Mellon
Reshma Kewalramani
CEO & President
Vertex
Martin Waters
Chief Executive Officer
Victoria’s Secret
Dara Khosrowshanhi
Chief Executive Officer
Uber
Carrie Wheeler
Chief Executive Officer
Opendoor
Dave Kimbell
Chief Executive Officer
Ulta Beauty
Malcolm Wilson
Chief Executive Officer
GXO
Tom Kingsbury
Interim Chief Executive Officer
Kohl’s
John Wren
Chairman & CEO
Omnicom Group
Christine Leahy
President & CEO
CDW
Kevin Lobo
Chair & CEO
Stryker
Enrique Lores
President & CEO
HP
About Diversity First
Diversity First is an organization that provides consulting, training and coaching for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. For more information, visit https://www.denniskennedy.org/
Dennis Kennedy
“The 2023 Top 50 CEOs for Diversity is the testament to the abilities of leaders in the workplace,” said Dennis Kennedy, Founder and Chair of Diversity First. “Each year, we are amazed and inspired by the achievements of each awardee. The 2023 class is truly a powerful force.”
The Top 50 CEOs for Diversity are leaders whose businesses received the top ranks from the Fortune 500 Corporate Governance Report developed by the Diversity Research Institute. This report evaluates the executive and board demographics of the Fortune 500 companies. It assesses racial/ethnic and gender demographics of each company according to 2019 U.S. Census Data, providing each company with a score and a ranking.
The awardees will be recognized at the 19th annual Diversity and Leadership Conference on April 24 - 27, 2023, virtually. This four-day conference offers notable speakers, workshops and sessions that focus on creating an inclusive workplace to embrace Multiculturalism and Diversity. To learn more about the Diversity and Leadership Conference, visit https://nationaldiversityconference.com/2023/.
To see the complete list of the Diversity and Leadership Conference Top 50 CEOs for Diversity, visit https://dfceo.org/2023/. To view a Fortune 500 Corporate Governance Report summary, visit https://tinyurl.com/299fvcvp. For the complete report, please contact Dennis Kennedy at dennis.kennedy@denniskennedy.org.
2023 Top 50 CEOs for Diversity
Steven Bandrowczak
Chief Executive Officer
Xerox
Karen Lynch
President & CEO
CVS Health
Dominic Blakemore
Chief Executive Officer
Compass Group
Judy Marks
Chair, President & CEO
Otis
Gina Boswell
Chief Executive Officer
Bath & Body Works
Andrew McMahon
President, CEO, & Board Director
Guardian
Elizabeth Burr
Interim Chief Executive Officer
Rite Aid
Shantanu Narayen
Chairman & CEO
Adobe Systems
Giovanni Caforio
Chief Executive Officer
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Daniel O’Day
Chairman & CEO
Gilead
Sean Connolly
President & CEO
Conagra Brands
Miguel Patricio
Chair & CEO
Kraft Heinz
Thasunda Duckett
Chief Executive Officer
TIAA
Kristin Peck
Chief Executive Officer
Zoetis
Jay Farner
Chief Executive Officer
Rocket Companies
Sundar Pichai
Chief Executive Officer
Joe Ferraro
President & CEO
Avis Budget Group
Pedro Pizarro
President & CEO
Edison International
Jane Fraser
Chief Executive Officer
Citigroup
Patricia Poppe
Chief Executive Officer
PG&E
Patrick Gelsinger
Chief Executive Officer
Intel
James Quincey
Chairman & CEO
Coca-Cola
Jeffrey Gennette
Chief Executive Officer
Macy’s
Darren Rebelez
President & CEO
Casey’s
Andres Gluski
President & CEO
AES Corporation
Horacio Rozanski
President & CEO
Booz Allen Hamilton
Sue Gove
President & CEO
Bed Bath & Beyond
Howard Schultz
CEO Interim
Starbucks
Michael Hsu
Chairman & CEO
Kimberly-Clark
Hock Tan
President & CEO
Broadcom
Jamie Iannoe
President & CEO
eBay
Carol Tome
Chief Executive Officer
United Parcel Service
Robert Iger
Chief Executive Officer
The Walt Disney Company
Hans Vestberg
Chairman & CEO
Verizon
Nazzic Keene
Chief Executive Officer
SAIC
Robin Vine
President & CEO
BNY Mellon
Reshma Kewalramani
CEO & President
Vertex
Martin Waters
Chief Executive Officer
Victoria’s Secret
Dara Khosrowshanhi
Chief Executive Officer
Uber
Carrie Wheeler
Chief Executive Officer
Opendoor
Dave Kimbell
Chief Executive Officer
Ulta Beauty
Malcolm Wilson
Chief Executive Officer
GXO
Tom Kingsbury
Interim Chief Executive Officer
Kohl’s
John Wren
Chairman & CEO
Omnicom Group
Christine Leahy
President & CEO
CDW
Kevin Lobo
Chair & CEO
Stryker
Enrique Lores
President & CEO
HP
About Diversity First
Diversity First is an organization that provides consulting, training and coaching for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. For more information, visit https://www.denniskennedy.org/
Dennis Kennedy
Diversity First
dennis.kennedy@diversityfirstmail.org