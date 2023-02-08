Submit Release
Diversity and Leadership Conference Announces 2023 Top 50 CEOs for Diversity

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversity and Leadership Conference announces the 2023 Top 50 CEOs for Diversity. This award is a distinguished list of CEOs whose companies demonstrated exceptional scores in the area of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. The focus of this award is to give prominence to the accomplishments of leaders that excelled as agents of social, cultural, racial justice, and beyond.

“The 2023 Top 50 CEOs for Diversity is the testament to the abilities of leaders in the workplace,” said Dennis Kennedy, Founder and Chair of Diversity First. “Each year, we are amazed and inspired by the achievements of each awardee. The 2023 class is truly a powerful force.”

The Top 50 CEOs for Diversity are leaders whose businesses received the top ranks from the Fortune 500 Corporate Governance Report developed by the Diversity Research Institute. This report evaluates the executive and board demographics of the Fortune 500 companies. It assesses racial/ethnic and gender demographics of each company according to 2019 U.S. Census Data, providing each company with a score and a ranking.

The awardees will be recognized at the 19th annual Diversity and Leadership Conference on April 24 - 27, 2023, virtually. This four-day conference offers notable speakers, workshops and sessions that focus on creating an inclusive workplace to embrace Multiculturalism and Diversity. To learn more about the Diversity and Leadership Conference, visit https://nationaldiversityconference.com/2023/.

To see the complete list of the Diversity and Leadership Conference Top 50 CEOs for Diversity, visit https://dfceo.org/2023/. To view a Fortune 500 Corporate Governance Report summary, visit https://tinyurl.com/299fvcvp. For the complete report, please contact Dennis Kennedy at dennis.kennedy@denniskennedy.org.


2023 Top 50 CEOs for Diversity

Steven Bandrowczak
Chief Executive Officer
Xerox

Karen Lynch
President & CEO
CVS Health

Dominic Blakemore
Chief Executive Officer
Compass Group

Judy Marks
Chair, President & CEO
Otis

Gina Boswell
Chief Executive Officer
Bath & Body Works

Andrew McMahon
President, CEO, & Board Director
Guardian

Elizabeth Burr
Interim Chief Executive Officer
Rite Aid

Shantanu Narayen
Chairman & CEO
Adobe Systems

Giovanni Caforio
Chief Executive Officer
Bristol-Myers Squibb

Daniel O’Day
Chairman & CEO
Gilead

Sean Connolly
President & CEO
Conagra Brands

Miguel Patricio
Chair & CEO
Kraft Heinz

Thasunda Duckett
Chief Executive Officer
TIAA

Kristin Peck
Chief Executive Officer
Zoetis

Jay Farner
Chief Executive Officer
Rocket Companies

Sundar Pichai
Chief Executive Officer
Google

Joe Ferraro
President & CEO
Avis Budget Group

Pedro Pizarro
President & CEO
Edison International

Jane Fraser
Chief Executive Officer
Citigroup

Patricia Poppe
Chief Executive Officer
PG&E

Patrick Gelsinger
Chief Executive Officer
Intel

James Quincey
Chairman & CEO
Coca-Cola

Jeffrey Gennette
Chief Executive Officer
Macy’s

Darren Rebelez
President & CEO
Casey’s

Andres Gluski
President & CEO
AES Corporation

Horacio Rozanski
President & CEO
Booz Allen Hamilton

Sue Gove
President & CEO
Bed Bath & Beyond

Howard Schultz
CEO Interim
Starbucks

Michael Hsu
Chairman & CEO
Kimberly-Clark

Hock Tan
President & CEO
Broadcom

Jamie Iannoe
President & CEO
eBay

Carol Tome
Chief Executive Officer
United Parcel Service

Robert Iger
Chief Executive Officer
The Walt Disney Company

Hans Vestberg
Chairman & CEO
Verizon

Nazzic Keene
Chief Executive Officer
SAIC

Robin Vine
President & CEO
BNY Mellon

Reshma Kewalramani
CEO & President
Vertex

Martin Waters
Chief Executive Officer
Victoria’s Secret

Dara Khosrowshanhi
Chief Executive Officer
Uber

Carrie Wheeler
Chief Executive Officer
Opendoor

Dave Kimbell
Chief Executive Officer
Ulta Beauty

Malcolm Wilson
Chief Executive Officer
GXO

Tom Kingsbury
Interim Chief Executive Officer
Kohl’s

John Wren
Chairman & CEO
Omnicom Group

Christine Leahy
President & CEO
CDW

Kevin Lobo
Chair & CEO
Stryker

Enrique Lores
President & CEO
HP

About Diversity First
Diversity First is an organization that provides consulting, training and coaching for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. For more information, visit https://www.denniskennedy.org/

Dennis Kennedy
Diversity First
dennis.kennedy@diversityfirstmail.org

