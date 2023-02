Diversity First Announces 2023 Top 50 Companies for Diversity

These top 50 organizations have increased awareness of the value of diversity, equity, and inclusion for social change.” — Dennis Kennedy

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diversity First announces the 2023 Top 50 Companies for Diversity, a distinguished list of organizations that demonstrated exceptional scores in the area of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. The focus of this award is to give prominence to the accomplishments of businesses that excelled as agents of social, cultural, racial justice, and beyond.“The 2023 Top 50 Companies for Diversity is the testament to the abilities of leaders in the workplace,” said Dennis Kennedy, Founder and Chair of Diversity First. “These top 50 organizations have increased awareness of the value of diversity, equity, and inclusion for social change.”The Top 50 Companies for Diversity are businesses that received the top ranks from the U.S. Fortune 500 Corporate Governance Report developed by the Diversity Research Institute. This report evaluates the executive and board demographics of the U.S. Fortune 500 companies. It assesses racial/ethnic and gender demographics of each company according to 2019 U.S. Census Data, providing each company with a score and a ranking.To see the complete list of the Diversity First Top 50 Companies for Diversity, visit http://diversityfirst50.org/2023/ . To view the U.S. Fortune 500 Corporate Governance Report, please contact Dennis Kennedy at dennis.kennedy@diversityfirstmail.org.2023 Top 50 Companies for Diversity (with rankings)(Rank - Company)1 - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding2 - Edison International3 - Bed Bath & Beyond4 - TIAA5 - Kimberly-Clark6 - Alphabet7 - Science Applications Intl.7 - Kraft Heinz7 - Procter and Gamble7 - UPS7 - Victoria’s Secret12 - Starbucks13 - Bristol-Myers Squibb14 - Coca-Cola15 - Walt Disney16 - Microsoft17 - Bath & Body Works18 - Bank of New York Mellon19 - CVS Health20 - eBay20 - Vertex Pharmaceuticals20 - Xerox Holdings23 - Omnicom Group24 - Compass25 - Rocket Companies26 - Macy’s27 - GXO Logistics27 - Kohls29 - Verizon Communications30 - Broadcom31 - Rite Aid32 - HP33 - Ulta Beauty34 - AES Corp.35 - Gilead Sciences35 - Stryker37 - Otis Worldwide38 - Conagra Brands39 - Casey’s General Stores40 - Uber Technologies41 - Avis Budget Group41 - Opendoor Technologies43 - Citigroup44 - PG&E45 - Guardian Life Insurance45 - Zoetis47 - Mastercard48 - Adobe49 - CDW49 - IntelAbout Diversity FirstDiversity First is an organization that provides consulting, training, and coaching for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. For more information, visit https://www.denniskennedy.org/