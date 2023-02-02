Diversity First Announces 2023 Top 50 Companies for Diversity
These top 50 organizations have increased awareness of the value of diversity, equity, and inclusion for social change.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversity First announces the 2023 Top 50 Companies for Diversity, a distinguished list of organizations that demonstrated exceptional scores in the area of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. The focus of this award is to give prominence to the accomplishments of businesses that excelled as agents of social, cultural, racial justice, and beyond.
“The 2023 Top 50 Companies for Diversity is the testament to the abilities of leaders in the workplace,” said Dennis Kennedy, Founder and Chair of Diversity First. “These top 50 organizations have increased awareness of the value of diversity, equity, and inclusion for social change.”
The Top 50 Companies for Diversity are businesses that received the top ranks from the U.S. Fortune 500 Corporate Governance Report developed by the Diversity Research Institute. This report evaluates the executive and board demographics of the U.S. Fortune 500 companies. It assesses racial/ethnic and gender demographics of each company according to 2019 U.S. Census Data, providing each company with a score and a ranking.
To see the complete list of the Diversity First Top 50 Companies for Diversity, visit http://diversityfirst50.org/2023/. To view the U.S. Fortune 500 Corporate Governance Report, please contact Dennis Kennedy at dennis.kennedy@diversityfirstmail.org.
2023 Top 50 Companies for Diversity (with rankings)
(Rank - Company)
1 - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding
2 - Edison International
3 - Bed Bath & Beyond
4 - TIAA
5 - Kimberly-Clark
6 - Alphabet
7 - Science Applications Intl.
7 - Kraft Heinz
7 - Procter and Gamble
7 - UPS
7 - Victoria’s Secret
12 - Starbucks
13 - Bristol-Myers Squibb
14 - Coca-Cola
15 - Walt Disney
16 - Microsoft
17 - Bath & Body Works
18 - Bank of New York Mellon
19 - CVS Health
20 - eBay
20 - Vertex Pharmaceuticals
20 - Xerox Holdings
23 - Omnicom Group
24 - Compass
25 - Rocket Companies
26 - Macy’s
27 - GXO Logistics
27 - Kohls
29 - Verizon Communications
30 - Broadcom
31 - Rite Aid
32 - HP
33 - Ulta Beauty
34 - AES Corp.
35 - Gilead Sciences
35 - Stryker
37 - Otis Worldwide
38 - Conagra Brands
39 - Casey’s General Stores
40 - Uber Technologies
41 - Avis Budget Group
41 - Opendoor Technologies
43 - Citigroup
44 - PG&E
45 - Guardian Life Insurance
45 - Zoetis
47 - Mastercard
48 - Adobe
49 - CDW
49 - Intel
About Diversity First
Diversity First is an organization that provides consulting, training, and coaching for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. For more information, visit https://www.denniskennedy.org/.
Dennis Kennedy
Diversity First
dennis.kennedy@diversityfirstmail.org