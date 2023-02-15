FieldTurf Landscape's Artificial Grass for Pets Comes with MaxxFlow Drainage Technology

FieldTurf Landscape's artificial grass for pets is low maintenance, has the latest technology, is much safer, and very comfortable.

CALHOUN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with FieldTurf Landscape announced today that the company’s low-maintenance artificial grass for pets uses MaxxFlow drainage technology.

High-quality, low-maintenance artificial grass for pets is a win/win. For dogs, it is soft, comfortable, safe, and enjoyable. For dog-lover homeowners, it is wonderfully low-maintenance, easy-to-clean, and long-lasting.

FieldTurf Landscape, which has manufactured and delivered more than a million square feet of high-quality, crafted-in-America artificial turf in more than 40,000 residential and commercial installations across the country, uses its patented MaxxFlow Drainage Technology to revolutionize backyard grass for pets.

Unlike nylon ‘fake grass’ that is coarse and scratchy, FieldTurf’s high-quality artificial turf for dogs is soft and comfortable. It is also UV-resistant to avoid fading and other damages and, because it is designed with technology that makes it 100% permeable, liquid drains throughout the entire backing to get rid of pooling and the growth of bacteria that happens in stagnant water.

The efficient drainage also helps with the mess factor because, without soggy puddles, muddy paws are a thing of the past.

“Safety is always a priority,” emphasizes FieldTurf spokesperson Brad Timsit. “A key feature is that the installation of our artificial grass makes the backyard very low-maintenance and importantly, eliminates the lawn pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers that are so harmful to pets.

“Our goal is providing people and pets with backyard enjoyment, without the worries about all the chemicals added to traditional grass lawns to maintain condition, color, and aesthetics.”

He adds a key FieldTurf difference that the grass is manufactured with no thatch. The FieldTurf process not only ensures more depth and a more comfortable feel but, much less urine odor wafting in the backyard.

The feedback is unanimous. FieldTurf artificial grass for dogs is low-maintenance, much safer, and more comfortable. Dogs love the soft feel, and the high-quality grass makes for a comfy place to enjoy playtime or the dog joy of just lying down and relaxing.

About FieldTurf Landscape:

FieldTurf Landscape is the industry leader in innovation and technology to create high-quality and efficient artificial turf for a variety of uses. From the residential feature of a stunning green yard, a putting green to practice a short game at home, to football fields, indoor soccer fields, and other sports facilities, FieldTurf Landscape has installed over a million square feet of artificial turf across the country.

