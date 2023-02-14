Date: Jan. 12, 2023

AUSTIN ⎯ Community Learning Center, Inc. ( CLC ) received a $300,000 Texas Talent Connection grant from the Office of Governor Greg Abbott to support innovative education and workforce skills training programs that lead to successful job placement, increased wages, and improved job retention. The grant benefits individuals participating in the North Central Texas HVAC-R ( NCT HVAC-R ) project.

“After months of record-setting job growth in Texas, it is critical that our partners continue to innovate to meet employers’ demand for talent, particularly for high-demand middle skills jobs like HVAC and construction,” said Bryan Daniel, Chairman of the Texas Workforce Commission. “This project is a great example of innovation that will strengthen the regional and statewide workforce while providing valuable opportunities for Texans.”

The NCT HVAC-R project provides innovative training and employment support to workers with barriers to employment to meet the high regional demand for entry-level residential HVAC-R Mechanics and Technicians, primarily within the regional Construction Industry. The program will enroll veterans, unemployed, underemployed, and low-income, low-skill background trainees. Recruitment and referral partnerships for the project are with Workforce Solutions Tarrant County and Workforce Solutions North Central Texas.

On behalf of the Office of Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Workforce Investment Council facilitates the call for applications and competitive selection processes for the Texas Talent Connection grant program. The Texas Workforce Commission is responsible for processes related to Texas Talent Connection grant award negotiation, funding, management, and monitoring.

The Texas Talent Connection grant program is funded by Wagner-Peyser 7(b) federal funds. These funds are allocated yearly to each State Office of the Governor to fund workforce training and job placement services.

CLC contact: Cory Lane, 817-291-2464, corylane@clcinc.org

