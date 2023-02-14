Rob Long Will Make Sure Every Delray Beach resident has access to clean, safe drinking water
EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 26, 2020, Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility released concerning information about the level of forever chemicals, or PFAS, in Delray drinking water. When Rob heard this, he immediately informed Delray residents through his newsletter and suggested Delray Beach consider implementing its own tougher water quality standard.
In response to that suggestion, Rob's opponent accused him of needlessly scaring residents and attempted to remove Rob from the Delray Beach Planning and Zoning Board. A few months later, the Florida Department of Health ordered Delray Beach to commence strict water testing for these cancer-causing forever chemicals, which were above EPA advisory limits at several locations in the city.
"As your City Commissioner, I'll continue to inform you and use my experience to address water issues with urgency and transparency. I'll prioritize the completion of the new water treatment plant, which will use state-of-the-art treatment processes to ensure Delray has the capacity to serve residents' water needs for decades. I'll ensure our new plant doesn't just meet today's standards but tomorrow's as well. That way, we can stay ahead of the curve and keep our community and the next generation safe," said Rob Long.
As former Chair of the Palm Beach Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) and 2022 Honoree of the National Association of Clean Water Agencies' Award for Public Service, Rob has always been a strong advocate for safe drinking water. In this role, Rob's job was to inform Palm Beach County residents about water issues.
You can learn more about Rob Long and his vision for Delray Beach at:
Website: www.RobforDelray.com
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/RobforDelray
Civility is the foundation of functional government. But, unfortunately, when there is vitriol and unprofessionalism on the dais, Delray residents pay the price. Rob Long's campaign is about bringing people together to prioritize residents over retribution.
Delray's diverse neighborhoods and perspectives have always been our greatest strengths and should never be used to divide us as a community. It's time to work together to protect the "Village by the Sea" we all know and love.
Rob Long is an engineer, small business owner, and dedicated public servant. For the last six years, he's served all Palm Beach County residents as the elected Chair of the Palm Beach Soil & Water Conservation District. However, community outcry in his backyard has led him to focus on Delray Beach.
Rob has lived in Delray for over a decade and devoted much of that time to volunteering on our city's advisory boards and immersing himself in community issues. Rob is committed to continuing his service to our city and intends to apply his background and leadership ability to fill the void on our commission.
Jonathan Cooper
In response to that suggestion, Rob's opponent accused him of needlessly scaring residents and attempted to remove Rob from the Delray Beach Planning and Zoning Board. A few months later, the Florida Department of Health ordered Delray Beach to commence strict water testing for these cancer-causing forever chemicals, which were above EPA advisory limits at several locations in the city.
"As your City Commissioner, I'll continue to inform you and use my experience to address water issues with urgency and transparency. I'll prioritize the completion of the new water treatment plant, which will use state-of-the-art treatment processes to ensure Delray has the capacity to serve residents' water needs for decades. I'll ensure our new plant doesn't just meet today's standards but tomorrow's as well. That way, we can stay ahead of the curve and keep our community and the next generation safe," said Rob Long.
As former Chair of the Palm Beach Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) and 2022 Honoree of the National Association of Clean Water Agencies' Award for Public Service, Rob has always been a strong advocate for safe drinking water. In this role, Rob's job was to inform Palm Beach County residents about water issues.
You can learn more about Rob Long and his vision for Delray Beach at:
Website: www.RobforDelray.com
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/RobforDelray
Civility is the foundation of functional government. But, unfortunately, when there is vitriol and unprofessionalism on the dais, Delray residents pay the price. Rob Long's campaign is about bringing people together to prioritize residents over retribution.
Delray's diverse neighborhoods and perspectives have always been our greatest strengths and should never be used to divide us as a community. It's time to work together to protect the "Village by the Sea" we all know and love.
Rob Long is an engineer, small business owner, and dedicated public servant. For the last six years, he's served all Palm Beach County residents as the elected Chair of the Palm Beach Soil & Water Conservation District. However, community outcry in his backyard has led him to focus on Delray Beach.
Rob has lived in Delray for over a decade and devoted much of that time to volunteering on our city's advisory boards and immersing himself in community issues. Rob is committed to continuing his service to our city and intends to apply his background and leadership ability to fill the void on our commission.
Jonathan Cooper
Rob Long Campaign
email us here