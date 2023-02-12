On 02/07/2023, Tr. Ellis responded to a report from ME Turnpike maintenance personnel of an erratic commercial vehicle northbound in Wells. Octavius Littlejohn (24) of Rhode Island was stopped and a commercial inspection was conducted. He was found to be unlawfully watching a movie, operating with a suspended license, and in possession of marijuana. He was charged accordingly, placed out of service, and towed.

On 02/11/2023, Tr. Anstett stropped Carlos Romero Jr. (34) for Criminal Speed on the Turnpike in Portland. Romero was issued a summons and cited for insurance and failure to keep right.

On 02/11/2023, Tr. Wilcox stopped Rachata Ruangron (18) of South Portland, ME for speeding, 107/70, while northbound in Biddeford. Ruangron was found to be operating in violation of a conditional license and was summonsed accordingly.

On 02/12/2023, Tr. Wilcox stopped a juvenile for speeding, 101/70, while southbound in Saco. The juvenile was found to be operating in violation of a conditional license and was summonsed accordingly.

On 02/12/2023, Tr. Wilcox responded to a report of an erratic tractor trailer on the ME turnpike northbound in Lewiston. James Lamoreaux (52) of Pennsylvania was stopped, determined to be impaired, and arrested. He was taken to Androscoggin County Jail where he provided a breath sample. He was over the legal limit and charged with OUI-Alcohol. Tr. Ellis assisted by conducting a commercial inspection. Lamoreaux was placed out of service for 24 hours and his vehicle was towed.