Turkmenistan and Iran intend to strengthen cultural and humanitarian cooperation

14/02/2023

161

On February 14, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Mahdi Esmaili.

At the beginning of the meeting, the importance of the official visit of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Iran in June last year was noted, during which a solid package of documents was signed, which gave impetus to the intensification of scientific and educational contacts and interaction in the field of culture and art.

The parties agreed that the cultural and humanitarian direction is an integral part of the brotherly Turkmen-Iranian relations, which are closely interconnected in the history, culture and traditions of the two peoples.

During the meeting, a constructive exchange of views took place on the further development of collaborators in the field of culture, science, music and art, through the media, television and radio broadcasting and cinematography, book business and publishing.

Attention was paid to holding joint events within the framework of the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi, the implementation of cross-actions along the lines of the Novruz Bayram holiday, the establishment of direct regular cultural contacts between the relevant departments of the two countries, and the strengthening of the legal framework in the cultural block.

In this context, the parties noted the expediency of preparing a Roadmap for the practical and systematic implementation of cooperation in the cultural and scientific sphere.

At the end of the meeting, the head of the Iranian delegation, staying in Ashgabat to participate in the Days of Iranian Culture in Turkmenistan, stressed that these events are another effective step towards strengthening friendship, good neighborliness and mutual respect.