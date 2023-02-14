Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the new Ambassador of Mongolia

14/02/2023

91

On February 14, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev had a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the newly appointed Ambassador of Mongolia, Dorji Bayarkhuu (with residence in Astana), who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit.

Accepting copies of credentials, the Turkmen side expressed hope for the development of further fruitful cooperation and expressed its readiness to provide all possible assistance and support to the activities of the Ambassador in this direction.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current state of relations and discussed areas of mutual interest. Noting the issues of political and diplomatic cooperation, the parties considered the issue of holding the next meeting of political consultations. The parties also discussed the issue of establishing inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Issues of expanding partnership in such priority areas as trade, energy, agro-industrial complex, textile industry, cultural and humanitarian sphere were discussed.

In addition, the sides paid special attention to the issues of intensifying trade and economic relations. In turn, the Turkmen side invited Mongolian businessmen to Turkmenistan to participate in the international exhibition "Agro-Pack Turkmenistan-2023", which will be held on November 28-30, 2023 in Ashgabat.

The parties noted the great potential of the transit and transport potential of both states and expressed proposals for further development of cooperation in the creation of a network of railways and roads in the Eurasian region.