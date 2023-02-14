Submit Release
Clutch Solutions welcomes CFO David Finver to the team

MESA, AZ, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Clutch Solutions is proud to welcome David Finver, CPA, MBA to our executive team. David comes with over 25 years of experience working in various industries, including public and private companies. He has taken two businesses public and implemented multiple ERP systems (ex: SAP, Oracle Net Suite, Great Plains, and Microsoft Dynamics). As Clutch Solution's new Chief Financial Officer, he will be responsible for all financial operations, including budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and risk management. David holds a degree from Rutgers University as well as an MBA from Florida International University. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to benefiting from his wealth of knowledge!

CEO Garrette Backie said Monday, "We are excited to have David on board; please join us in welcoming him to the Clutch family! David is another example of why we are Clutch."

Matthew Brandenburg
Clutch Solutions, LLC
+1 2068619734
