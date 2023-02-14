Southeastern Hose Reports a Successful Year with Achievements and Growth
Southeastern Hose, a leader in the hose and expansion joint industry, is excited to announce its impactful 2022 filled with success
After 60 years in business, Southeastern Hose is proud to be an industry leader while providing our first-class service to new and existing customers”BREMEN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southeastern Hose, a leader in the hose and expansion joint industry, is excited to announce its impactful 2022 filled with successful business, growth and products with current and new industry partners and customers.
— Southeastern Hose VP of Operations Trey Travis
“After 60 years in business, Southeastern Hose is proud to be an industry leader while providing our first-class service to new and existing customers,” Southeastern Hose VP of Operations Trey Travis said. “Our amazing team has continued to reach these achievements, and I can’t wait to see the impact we will continue to make throughout our community and partners across the country.”
Throughout the year, Southeastern Hose has achieved the following:
- 34 percent increase in total revenue
- 10 percent customer growth
- Five new hires
Since its establishment in 1963, Southeastern Hose has become a leading manufacturer in the Hose Assembly and Expansion Joint Industry. With more than 500 years of combined experience in welding, fabricating, sales, and administration departments, the knowledge, capabilities, and expertise of the Southeastern Hose team is unsurpassed.
For more information about Southeastern Hose, please visit www.sehose.com.
# # #
About Southeastern Hose, Inc.
Established in 1963, Southeastern Hose, Inc. is a leading manufacturer in the Hose Assembly and Expansion Joint Industry. With more than 500 years of combined experience in welding, fabricating, sales, and administration departments, the knowledge, capabilities, and expertise of the Southeastern Hose team is unsurpassed. Southeastern Hose is a leading fabricator of flexible metal, rubber, PTFE, and composite hose assemblies and expansion joints, pump connectors, hydraulic, pneumatic, and jacketed assemblies, chemical transfer, tar and asphalt, air, coolant, and strip-wound hose. Additional offerings include an assortment of fittings, couplings, adaptors, and components in various types, sizes, and materials. For more information about the company, please visit www.sehose.com.
Caroline Seeman
Rhythm Communications
770-570-2571
email us here