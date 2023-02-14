Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,562 in the last 365 days.

Southeastern Hose Reports a Successful Year with Achievements and Growth

Southeastern Hose, a leader in the hose and expansion joint industry, is excited to announce its impactful 2022 filled with success

After 60 years in business, Southeastern Hose is proud to be an industry leader while providing our first-class service to new and existing customers”
— Southeastern Hose VP of Operations Trey Travis
BREMEN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southeastern Hose, a leader in the hose and expansion joint industry, is excited to announce its impactful 2022 filled with successful business, growth and products with current and new industry partners and customers.

“After 60 years in business, Southeastern Hose is proud to be an industry leader while providing our first-class service to new and existing customers,” Southeastern Hose VP of Operations Trey Travis said. “Our amazing team has continued to reach these achievements, and I can’t wait to see the impact we will continue to make throughout our community and partners across the country.”

Throughout the year, Southeastern Hose has achieved the following:
- 34 percent increase in total revenue
- 10 percent customer growth
- Five new hires

Since its establishment in 1963, Southeastern Hose has become a leading manufacturer in the Hose Assembly and Expansion Joint Industry. With more than 500 years of combined experience in welding, fabricating, sales, and administration departments, the knowledge, capabilities, and expertise of the Southeastern Hose team is unsurpassed.

For more information about Southeastern Hose, please visit www.sehose.com.

# # #

About Southeastern Hose, Inc.
Established in 1963, Southeastern Hose, Inc. is a leading manufacturer in the Hose Assembly and Expansion Joint Industry. With more than 500 years of combined experience in welding, fabricating, sales, and administration departments, the knowledge, capabilities, and expertise of the Southeastern Hose team is unsurpassed. Southeastern Hose is a leading fabricator of flexible metal, rubber, PTFE, and composite hose assemblies and expansion joints, pump connectors, hydraulic, pneumatic, and jacketed assemblies, chemical transfer, tar and asphalt, air, coolant, and strip-wound hose. Additional offerings include an assortment of fittings, couplings, adaptors, and components in various types, sizes, and materials. For more information about the company, please visit www.sehose.com.

Caroline Seeman
Rhythm Communications
770-570-2571
email us here

You just read:

Southeastern Hose Reports a Successful Year with Achievements and Growth

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.