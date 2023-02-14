Public hearing time adjusted for MidAmerican Energy's Wind PRIME project

On February 9, 2023, the IUB issued an order adjusting the public hearing time scheduled to begin Monday, February 20, 2023, to include a noon recess on Tuesday, February 21, and resuming on Wednesday morning, February 22, for MidAmerican Energy Company’s application for its proposed wind and solar project called Wind PRIME. The project would add up to 2,042 megawatts of new wind generation and up to 50 MW of solar generation in MidAmerican's fleet. MidAmerican filed its application on January 19, 2022, in Docket No. RPU-2022-0001.

MidAmerican’s application seeks to establish the customer rate impacts when the utility adds the generation for Wind PRIME, which MidAmerican targets for completion by the end of 2025 if approved.

MidAmerican’s Wind PRIME application proposes 11 advance ratemaking principles, including a ratemaking principle relating to Technology Study Costs associated with the study and review of carbon capture and sequestration, energy storage, and small modular nuclear reactors.

Iowa Code § 476.53 allows Iowa rate-regulated utilities an opportunity to add electric generation in Iowa and to receive advance ratemaking decisions from the IUB. As part of the request, the utility is required to show it has an energy efficiency plan in place and it has considered other generation options. An advanced ratemaking principles case is a contested case proceeding before the IUB.