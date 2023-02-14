101VOICE Awarded 2022 Unified Communications TMC Labs Innovation Award

M-911 Recognized for Exceptional Innovation

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 101VOICE announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named it’s Mobile 911 solution as a 2022 Unified Communications TMC Labs Innovation Award winner.

101VOICE’s Mobile 911 telephony solution is a cutting-edge technology aimed at improving emergency response times and providing faster, more reliable access to emergency services. The solution uses advanced mobile technology to quickly and accurately determine the location of a 911 caller, even when calling from a mobile device. This information is then transmitted to emergency services, allowing for faster, more efficient response times.

Additionally, 101VOICE’s solution features advanced call routing and management capabilities, ensuring that emergency calls are directed to the appropriate emergency services and providing real-time information to emergency responders during the call. With its focus on improving emergency response times and providing better access to emergency services, 101VOICE’s Mobile 911 telephony solution is a valuable tool for organizations looking to enhance their emergency preparedness and response capabilities.

“We are thrilled to receive this award and remain committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that improves emergency response times and saves lives.” said Arman Eghbali, 101VOICE CEO and Founder.

The TMC Labs Innovation Award is selected by the distinguished engineers at TMC Labs and honors products that have demonstrated innovation, unique features, and noteworthy developments toward improving communications technology.

“101VOICE has displayed its commitment to quality and innovation in the development of the unified communications industry,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to more innovation from 101VOICE and their continued effort toward improving the future of the UC industry.”

About 101VOICE

101VOICE, the UC division of IT Management Corporation, is a leading provider of bleeding-edge Cloud-based UC solutions for the business sector. Based in Santa Clara, California, and with offices around the USA and branches in the UK, Brazil, China, and Australia, the company has won more than 40 awards for its innovative work in the UC space.

For more information on 101VOICE or its many UC solutions, please visit the company’s official website at https://www.101voice.com.

About TMC

