Business Reporter: Connecting IoT providers directly with international roaming partners

How new technology and processes can enable a roaming system designed specifically for IoTLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Comfone explains how a roaming hub and a new roaming standard geared towards international IoT services could help cut out home operators and make the deployment of IoT systems more cost efficient and transparent across country borders. The networks that international IoT providers need to rely on today are mostly designed for human roaming activities. Neither IoT system providers, nor visited network providers can really benefit from it. This is particularly true in the case of static IoT devices, where their operation incurs permanent roaming charges. Thanks to the model being opaque, the visited network providers of home operators have no visibility of the global IoT projects that use their network free of charge.
By cutting out home operators, IoT providers can get direct access to the services of international operators offering them the best terms, as well as have control over how they distribute their traffic across various networks. This model can also give international roaming service providers granular visibility of who are generating IoT traffic on their networks. The transformation to this new model, however, needs to be accompanied by the streamlining of settlement and clearing processes too for partners to achieve flexibility and better cashflow. Comfone, the company with the largest international footprint, has been championing this transformation at GSM Association level and is also at the forefront of the propagation of new standards.
