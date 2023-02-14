Divorce With Respect Week to offer free divorce consultations to Oregon residents
Divorce professionals to host private 30-minute consultationsPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oregon Association of Collaborative Professionals (OACP) is participating in the second annual Divorce With Respect Week March 6-10. Oregon divorce professionals will be part of a nationwide effort to build awareness of collaborative divorce as a better way to untie the knot. Divorce With Respect Week is an opportunity for Oregon residents with questions about divorce to meet with an attorney, divorce coach or financial specialist for free to learn more about their divorce options.
“We’re excited to be a part of Divorce With Respect Week 2023 and offer free consultations with divorce professionals in Oregon,” Oregon Association of Collaborative Professionals President Kate Hall said. “Our goal is to resolve disputes respectfully and support a healthy transition as spouses become co-parents by referring Oregon residents to the Divorce With Respect Week website to talk to a divorce professional at no cost.”
Collaborative Divorce is a more peaceful process for resolving family law disputes where two parties work with lawyers, mental health professionals and financial coaches to craft their own divorce agreements that are based on their individual needs. Decisions are made by the couple without going to court or involving a judge or other third-party decision maker. The collaborative divorce process, as advocated for by members of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), has been nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for transforming the way families resolve conflict.
Interested parties should visit divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a participating professional and to schedule a free 30-minute consultation. Divorce professionals will meet privately with potential clients during an informal virtual meeting to answer questions and discuss their options for divorce.
The Oregon Association of Collaborative Professionals (OACP) is an interdisciplinary non-profit organization serving members who are committed to empowering clients to resolve legal disputes in a respectful manner. Its goal is to advance collaborative practice by educating professionals, supporting the collaborative community and creating public awareness. OACP members are specially trained to help couples resolve conflict peacefully without lengthy court battles. Learn more at collaborativepracticeoregon.org.
