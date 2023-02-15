Recruiters On Site Sysco is Hiring CDL/CDLA Drivers Amazon

Responding to an overwhelming demand for in-person job fairs in the Capital Region, the Albany Job Fair has announced a new date for June 7, 2023.

Meeting the demands of the recruiters for a venue created the need to expand our offering and add a June Albany Job Fair date to the calendar” — Darcy Knapp, Event Organizer

ALBANY, NEW YORK, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Responding to an overwhelming demand for in-person job fairs in the Capital Region, the Albany Job Fair has announced a new date for June 7, 2023, marking the first time that four Albany Job Fair events have been held in one year.

“Due to changes in corporate hiring strategy in the Albany area, we found ourselves as the only independent organization still holding in-person job fairs in the region,” said Darcy Knapp, Albany Job Fair organizer. “Meeting the demands of the recruiters for a venue created the need to expand our offering and add a June Albany Job Fair date to the calendar”

Sponsors for 2023 Albany Job Fair events include SYSCO, the featured sponsor, with numerous job opening including sign on bonus, competitive wages and full benefits. Additional events sponsors include: Amazon Workforce Staffing, Sabic, Ownens Corning, Frito Lay & Bimbo Bakeries. All will be hiring on site and eBiz Docs will be scanning candidate resumes for distribution ahead of and post event for recruiter distribution.

The Albany Job Fair has four dates scheduled for in person fairs this year starting with April 19. The newest date, just added, will be June 7 and the following two job fairs are July 12 and October 4, 2023. All events are to be hosted by The Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center in Latham, GPS address 400 Old Loudon Road Latham NY 12110. All Albany Job Fair events run from 9 am to 4 pm and feature over 95 recruiters. Many recruiters are interviewing on site and making same day hiring offers. Candidates can talk to recruiters from across the area, many hiring for both local and region positions.

“Many of our recruiters will literally interview and hire on the spot,” said Knapp, noting the current job candidate situation in the Capital Region. The events also features resume distribution to all recruiters. Applicants can email a resume in prior to the event, or leave one at registration as they enter, and all collected resumes are scanned and forwarded to all recruiters. “We usually distribute over 2,000 resumes to every recruiting company at every fair,” said Knapp. “This event is the only in-person job fair that facilitates resume distribution for all job seekers, whether they attend in person or not.”

The fairs have proven so popular, averaging 700 to 1,000 job seekers attending each event. The feedback from recruiters has been extremely positive to the point that the Albany Job Fair sells out months in advance. The increase in recruiter demand created the need to add the additional June date to the 2023 schedule.

Job applicants are welcome to visit www.albanyjobfair.com for information, links to all participating recruiter job sites, resumé submission and all zoom seminar sessions. Recruiters can also sign up for the Albany Job Fair on line. Job Seekers are not required to register for any Albany Job Fair event and resume submission is optional. The goal of the Albany Job Fair is to maximize connections between recruiters and job seekers.

April 19, 2023 Albany Job Fair Recruiters include: A New England Nanny, AFLAC, AIM Services, Albany Broadcasting, AMAZON, BOCES of Albany-Schoharie-Schenectady, Carver Companies, CDPHP, Combined Insurance, Conifer Park, Express Employment Professionals, Fabcon Precast LLC, Firestone Auto Care Center, First Student, Frito Lay, Glenmont Job Corps, Greater Johnstown SD, Green Meadows, H&R Block, Home Instead, Imperial Pools, IRD (International Road Dynamics), Janitronics, Law Firm of Alex Dell, Local 699 America’s Fire Protection Union, MAXIMUS, North Atlantic States Carpenters Labor Management Program, NY Army National Guard, NYS Dept of Corrections, NYS Troopers, OrthoNY, Owens Corning, Plug Power, Pregis, Price Chopper, Prime Management, Redshift Recruiting, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Robert Half, SABIC, Sam’s Club, Saratoga Casino Hotel, Solomon Organization, Sunmark Credit Union, SYSCO, Teresian House, The College of St Rose, The Grand at Barnwell, Trustco Bank, Vanderheyden Hall, Visiting Nurses Home Care, Visiting Nurses of Albany, Wadhams Enterprises, Ace Hardware, Air National Guard, Albany City School District, Albany Medical Center, Ballston Spa National Bank, Berkshire Health Systems, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Callanan Industries, Centrotherm, Curtis Lumber, DeCrescente Distributors, FASNY Fireman’s Home, Ferguson Enterprises, Frito Lay, Fusco Personnel, Grasshopper Heating and Cooling, Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games, Latham, The Pool Company, Living Resources, Midland Farms, Nathan Littauer Hospital, Nationwide Retirement Solutions, New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, NY Creates, NY Life, NY State of Health, NYS Dept of Labor, NYS Dept. of Civil Service, NYS Office of General Services (OGS), Ocean State Job Lots, Primark, Prime Storage Group, Ravena Coeymans Selkirk CSD, Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, Spectrum, Spectrum – Sales and Marketing, Spectrum (Time Warner Cable Recruiting), St. Peter’s Health Partners, Travelers Insurance, Trucking Association of NY, United Mobility and Accessibility Inc., United States Postal Service, Unity House of Troy, Van Rensselaer Manor, VP Supply Corp., Warren, Washington & Albany ARC, and Yankee Trails.

Albany Job Fair April 19, 2023