VoDaVi Technologies Announces Launch of E-Commerce Website for Exclusive Technology Solutions

VoDaVi Technologies Announces the Launch of its New E-commerce Website with Elite Product Offerings and Easy Online Shopping.

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VoDaVi Technologies (VoDaVi), a New-England based Information Technology (IT) Reseller and Service Provider, recently announced the launch of its new E-commerce website with elite product offerings and easy online shopping.

Shop.VoDaViTech.com is a one-stop destination for all of your IT needs. Their catalog features hundreds of options for hardware and software products, such as voice, data, security, and video solutions; accessories like networking components, printers, and more.

The newly launched website features new offerings with product specifications and images, shop by brand selections, and registration of user accounts for a convenient and streamlined checkout process. Customers searching for IT services and want to learn more about VoDaVi’s Professional Services for configuration, installation, or managed services and support can submit their request online to a VoDaVi specialist for special pricing.

“VoDaVi is a highly respected technology company with exceptional Professional and Managed IT Services and Support capabilities. By adding an E-commerce website to VoDaVi’s portfolio, we can provide truly expedient procurement options for technology solutions to our customers, ensuring their vital technology investments are available to meet the demands of leveraging technology to deliver better outcomes for their organization. Now clients receive the benefit of seamless technology solutions available from a single provider focused on their success.” said Chris Friel, President, and CEO of VoDaVi—Shop.VoDaViTech.com

As a single-source technology partner, VoDaVi provides collaboration, communication and technology solutions that leverage their voice, data, video, and security expertise to deliver enhanced solutions and provide for an even smoother customer experience from design to on-going support of their customers technology estate. Their experts tailor individual solutions, approaches, and resources to solve organizations business problems, achieve goals, and reduce overall technology costs with a proactive, preventative approach towards IT management.

“Our customers will love the section we’ve devoted to pictures of our product offerings. It will help them to decide which items best suit them. We’ve also included a flawless search engine on the site that can find products based on description, item number, and several other criteria,” says Chris.

About VoDaVi Technologies –

VoDaVi Technologies is a single-source technology partner providing Business Technology Solutions, as well as Professional and Managed IT Services to businesses, school systems, municipalities, and non-profit organizations throughout New England. We provide truly end-to-end solutions from voice, data, security, video, structured cabling, and fiber optic needs. Our experts tailor individual solutions, approaches, and resources to help organizations leverage technology to achieve goals, and reduce overall costs with a proactive, preventative approach towards IT management.