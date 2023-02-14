Clean Group Expands Its Cleaning Territory in NSW

commercial cleaning company logo cleaners

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group, a leading commercial cleaning company in Sydney, is proud to announce the expansion of its cleaning services territory to cover more areas in New South Wales. The expansion is part of Clean Group's commitment to providing top-notch cleaning services to more businesses in NSW.

With over 20 years of experience in the cleaning industry, Clean Group has established a reputation for providing high-quality cleaning services to a wide range of commercial facilities, including offices, schools, medical facilities, retail stores, and more. The company's team of highly trained and experienced cleaning professionals uses advanced cleaning equipment and eco-friendly cleaning solutions to deliver exceptional cleaning results that exceed their client's expectations.

The expansion of Clean Group's cleaning services territory will allow the company to serve more businesses in the surrounding areas of Sydney. The new service areas will include major cities and towns across New South Wales, including Wollongong, Newcastle, Central Coast, Blue Mountains, and more.

"We are excited to expand our cleaning services territory to cover more areas in NSW," said Suji Siv, CEO of Clean Group. "Our goal is to help more businesses in the region maintain a clean, safe, and healthy work environment, and we believe that our team of experienced and dedicated cleaning professionals can provide the best solutions to meet their needs."

Clean Group Sydney is committed to providing high-quality cleaning services in Sydney that meet the unique needs and requirements of each client. The company offers flexible cleaning schedules and customized cleaning plans that are tailored to fit the specific needs of each business. Clients can expect a reliable and efficient cleaning service that delivers outstanding results every time.

To learn more about Clean Group's commercial cleaning services in Penrith and the new service areas in NSW, visit the company's website at www.clean-group.com.au or contact them at 1300 141 946.

