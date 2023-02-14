Verito Technologies Expand in Managed IT Service Segment, Target 100% Y-o-Y Growth in Client Base

Verito Technologies, a reliable cloud solution providers has planned to grow further into the Managed IT services segment, eyeing a 100% Y-o-Y growth in 2023.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, U.S., February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verito Technologies, one of the most reliable cloud solution providers, has planned to grow further into the Managed IT services segment amidst the growing market condition. The company has recently forayed into this segment across three lines of business - managed security, managed IT support, and managed backups. Since its inception, the company has worked with accounting and tax professionals to simplify the cloud technology adoption hassles they face. Considering the pace at which they have gained managed IT service clients, their team is eyeing a 100% Y-o-Y growth in 2023. The expansion plan was positioned to initiate from the current tax season, benefiting small and big tax/accounting firms.

On a global level, the managed services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% to reach the mark of US$354.8 billion by 2026. The major factors driving this growth are the lack of skilled IT professionals on regional scales, higher demand for secure IT infrastructure since the occurrence of the pandemic, and cost reduction. Keeping the trend in mind, Verito Technologies aims to bring forward the best-in-class services for prospects under a business-friendly, comprehensive service plan priced at $49.99 per device per month.

For Jatin Narang, CEO of Verito Technologies, this forward-looking growth plan is achievable and represents the company's significant step in the right direction.

"The managed IT services market is quite competitive both in terms of availability of managed service providers and the pricing at which they offer services. In the current competition in almost every industry, having in-house IT staff for every business requirement is neither feasible nor business-friendly. To focus on growth, tax and accounting firms need to work for more clients and want reliable IT service providers to lend a helping hand," Jatin explained.

"Our commitment to offering nothing less than the best quality managed services brings us forward to hundreds of tax and accounting firms working at different scales. Here, the value we deliver for the price charged is our USP."

As the company proceeds toward achieving its growth plan in the managed service sector, more clients can benefit from their affordable service plan supported by a well-rounded IT team. Besides stepping into the managed IT services segment, Verito Technologies also provides tax and accounting software hosting solutions backed by dedicated servers.

About Verito Inc.

Verito Inc. offers comprehensive managed IT services and cloud hosting solutions for tax and accounting firms. Click here to learn more about Verito's managed services.