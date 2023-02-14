Synpulse Backs Its Global Growth with New Partners and Offices
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synpulse, the global professional services provider to major banking and insurance institutions, announces today its newly elected partners - Inge Halim in Indonesia, Marco Fell in Switzerland, Pallav Kapur in the U.S.A, Rahul Bansal and Yash Shah both in Singapore. The group also elected its fourth Managing Partner, Salomon Wettstein.
During a meeting held yesterday in Dubai, the Synpulse leadership elected five new partners, its largest group in the company’s history. The expansion of the partnership will further support the company’s growth and provide strong leadership to 1200+ Synpulsians around the world.
Inge Halim has been with the firm since 2020 and is head of the Jakarta office. She has led the rapid growth of the business and people in the Indonesian market. She has over 30 years of experience in IT and financial services much of which was gained during a long career at IBM.
Marco Fell started his career as a consultant with Synpulse in 2007. He rose through the ranks and has been successfully leading the Health Insurance Practice in Switzerland since 2019 where he spearheaded many large transformation projects focusing on (health) insurance core processes and IT systems, alongside his military duties as Colonel, General Staff of the Swiss Armed Forces.
Pallav Kapur joined Synpulse in 2016 and is the Head of the Banking Practice and Synpulse8 in the Americas. Having worked in a couple of large American banks as a senior leader, he has extensive experience in Wealth and Investment Management advisory and transformation.
Rahul Bansal joined Synpulse in 2014 in Singapore fresh from university. He developed his career within the company to attain Partner status this year. He has focused on Private Banking Transformation Projects and recently led the build of a full-blown new wave digital bank in Singapore.
Yash Shah was hired as an Associate Consultant in 2014 and is also a great example of a career starter moving up to Partner very quickly. During this time, he was active in the private banking and wealth management industries and has been instrumental in Synpulse’s expansion into emerging markets in Asia where he currently leads the wealth business.
Salomon Wettstein joins Konrad Niggli, Yves Roesti and Silvan Stüssi as a Managing Partner. Salomon is co-CEO of Synpulse8, our product and tech powerhouse, as well as the Regional Head of North Asia. Under his leadership, Synpulse has expanded to Taipei and Shenzhen and established a strong presence in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) poised to take advantage of the synergies and growth the area provides.
“I welcome Inge, Marco, Pallav, Rahul, and Yash to the partnership. Their diverse profiles and depth of experience will be strong contributors to Synpulse’s further success as we continue our global growth. I am thrilled to have Salomon joining the Managing Partner group bringing his massive global experience and ensuring a symbiotic relationship between the consulting and tech sides of the business,” said Konrad Niggli, Co-CEO of Synpulse.
The geographical expansion is consistent with Synpulse’s “follow our clients” approach ensuring close proximity and relationships with all its clients. Dubai is a well-connected and talent-rich city to serve as our hub to the Middle East. We will enhance our presence in French-speaking markets with our office in the French financial capital. And lastly, opening an office in Kuala Lumpur will allow us to better serve our existing Malaysian clients as well as to support other clients looking to take advantage of the growth in the Wealth Management industry there.
“Our rapid growth has been unstoppable in the past couple of years. With the massive demand for digital transformation globally alongside our strong commitment to our clients to provide onshore support, we have solidified our global presence by adding Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, and Paris offices to our current 17 offices in different parts of the world,” added Yves Roesti, Co-CEO, Synpulse.
Synpulse’s many recent milestones are the results of its “Diamond Strategy”, a group-wide strategy aimed at taking the firm to the next level by expanding the consulting, technology, and managed platform offerings, and growing its team to create sustainable value for its clients.
Rhea Concepcion
Synpulse
+63 917 866 8234
email us here