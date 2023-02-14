Neakasa brings the Valentine's Day Deal for the furry family member

Neakasa Valentine's Day Deal

WEST COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa offers special deals for the needs of family members. If you're planning something romantic this Valentine's Day, don't forget about the furry members of your family. Neakasa has prepared a series of activities to spend this Valentine's Day with you.

Neakasa P1/P2 Pro Pet Grooming Vacuum

Don't think that any dog doesn't like to dress up; dogs also love beauty, especially on the special day of Valentine's Day. Parents can do home grooming for their dog, making it more energetic and promoting communication with the dog.

By grooming your dog at home, parents can keep an eye on the dog's mood and avoid stress in unfamiliar situations. The Neakasa P1 and P2 Pro Pet Grooming Vacuum combine Vacuum Cleaner and Pet Grooming Kits in One. The pet grooming industry in the United States is valued at $7 billion in annual revenue (IBISWorld). Over 65% of American households who own a pet are looking for ways to save money and care for their furry companions during the pandemic. This has led to an increase in Do-It-Yourself (DIY) grooming nationwide.

The advanced P1 and P2 Pro technology help pet owners brush and vacuum the dirt away, save money, easily remove undercoats, and reduce matting and hotspots for a healthier coat and happier pet; inhale combed or shaved hair into the vacuum box in real-time, eliminating the tedious housework cleaning work.

The Neakasa Pet grooming kit MSRP is from $159.99 and is available on Amazon and the Neakasa website. Meanwhile, Customers can use the extra code to save their purchases from the best price of $118.99. Code "ExtraVD10" for Neakasa P1 Pro and "ExtraVD05" for Neakasa P2 Pro.



Power Scrub II Wet Dry Vacuum Cordless Floor Cleaner

People often have headaches from the dirty floor at home or need more time to do this tedious housework. The Neakasa PowerScrub II is the newest addition to Neakasa's top-of-the-line smart cleaner series. Praised for its powerful yet versatile lightweight design, this next-generation wet/dry vacuum aims to deliver the most effective and efficient detailed cleaning to give homes well-vacuumed, freshly-mopped floors daily. Complete with strong suction of 18,000pa, the Neakasa PowerScrub II ensures this high-powered cordless vacuum provides clean floors since it’s built to remove wet and dry messes from carpets and hard floors thanks to its dual water tank system: one to diffuse clean water and the other to hold 700ml dirty water. The Neakasa PowerScrub II also includes a unique roller brush that grabs pet hair and fine dust from the baseboards. For a convenient uninterrupted cleaning experience, the Neakasa PowerScrub II is also equipped with a 3000mAh lithium-ion battery that can last up to 30 minutes, covering over 1615ft² on a single charge. Dual modes also ensure flexible cleaning, and the 3-in-1 self-cleaning charging stand keeps your accessories organized. Clean up the home quickly and save time. On this Valentine's Day, go on a sweet date.

Availability and Pricing Priced at $399.99, the Neakasa PowerScrub II cordless wet and dry vacuum cleaner is now available to order on the Neakasa website. Customers can also enjoy the best deal price of $242.30 with the extra code "ExtraVD05" now.



People have many holidays in a year, but a happy valentine's day plus a happy dog holiday is the best. Dogs are family members, and all the family loves them with their hearts. People show their special love and affection by organizing an adventurous and fun day for their furry friend, which adds exceptional value to the dog's life.

About Neakasa

Founded in August 2017, Neakasa (FKA Neabot) is a global brand of smart home cleaning appliances. As a market-leading innovator, Neakasa offers a wide range of products, including smart floor cleaning products and smart pet cleaning products. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with branch offices in Los Angeles and Tokyo. Coming from a number of the world's most respected brands like Microsoft, Honeywell, Huawei, Motorola, Foxconn, and more, the Neakasa team fuses innovative technology and fashion into every piece of creation that empowers us to move forward all along.