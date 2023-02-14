LiveHire Total Workforce Management Platform Now Available on SAP® Store
LiveHire Ltd. (ASX:LVH)MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By integrating with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting and SAP® Fieldglass® solutions, LiveHire platform can help source and engage all talent (direct hires and contingent) with a superior candidate experience
LiveHire Ltd., a leading direct sourcing and talent acquisition provider, today announced its LiveHire Total Workforce Management Platform is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The workforce management offering integrates with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting and SAP® Fieldglass® solutions to easily source and engage all talent (direct hires and contingent) with a superior candidate experience.
“Total Workforce Management is the workforce approach for the future, and now is the time to implement it - companies need to be more agile and responsive to the dynamics in the market,” said Christy Forest, CEO at LiveHire. “When the external workforce is viewed in the same light as full-time employees, the result is cost-effective decisions that lock in the right kind of talent for the job. With the ever-changing talent landscape, the rise of the gig economy, and mounting financial pressures on businesses, workforce management solutions from LiveHire in strategic partnership with SAP can unlock the flexibility and continuity that every business now needs,” she added.
We’re witnessing the greatest talent reshuffle in history, which isn’t over yet. Within the last three years, we’ve experienced a rapid series of economic booms and busts:
- A global pandemic that triggered massive job losses and redefined the meaning of flexible work
- A booming recovery that contributed to a talent shortage and unprecedented resignations
- And then rising inflation and the prospect of another economic downturn.
The accelerating pace of change in the economy demands that companies become more flexible and rethink their workforce composition to respond quickly to evolving circumstances.
In the 2021 Everest Group Future of Work Survey, 62% of organizations globally reported that contingent workers formed more than 40% of their total workforce. The study also found that more than 70% of organizations expect their temporary workforce to increase in the next 12-18 months.
As competition for contingent talent grows, organizations are pursuing new and innovative strategies to stand apart from the crowd and reduce expensive third-party markups. Contingent direct sourcing will soon be a key pillar of this strategy for 60 percent of large enterprises, according to research by Staffing Industry Analysts.
The LiveHire Total Workforce Management Platform is an ideal solution for companies that require a holistic, unified view of their entire workforce (internal and contingent), enabling them to make better decisions about their workforce strategies.
By integrating with SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting and SAP Fieldglass solutions, organizations can transform how they source, engage, and manage all workers. LiveHire is also able to deliver independently integrated solutions with SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting to support talent acquisition teams or SAP Fieldglass solutions to enable contingent direct sourcing solutions.
Businesses can use the comprehensive features of the LiveHire platform to extend and supercharge SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting and SAP Fieldglass solutions to reach their goals for improved Total Workforce Management. This includes enhanced workforce visibility and inclusion, improved talent agility, and optimized workforce spend, that helps allow customers to:
- Gain a holistic view of your talent pipeline
- Deliver a world-class candidate experience
- Achieve seamless communication with candidates
- Accelerate your hiring outcomes
- Reduce talent acquisition costs
“In 2022, LiveHire announced its Talent Acquisition platform successfully integrates with SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting and its Direct Sourcing platform with SAP Fieldglass,” said Dave Ghosh, SVP, Global Alliances and Channel Sales at LiveHire. “Now LiveHire has added a third offering for Total Workforce Management in partnership with SAP, solidifying its position as an innovative technology leader that serves the needs of the market,” he added.
SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.
LiveHire is a partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.
About LiveHire
LiveHire is the provider of a globally leading recruitment and direct sourcing platform - enabling clients to attract and engage both direct hires and contingent workers to deliver innovative hiring solutions. LiveHire offers an award-winning candidate experience and provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and two-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of diverse workforces for over 200 clients across 20 verticals globally. For more information, visit www.livehire.com/us.
