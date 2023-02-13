Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,116 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,079 in the last 365 days.

Bob Dylan Japan Tour Dates 2023

13 Feb 2023

Subscribers from Japan will be excited to learn that Bob Dylan will be performing a series of shows in Japan this April as part of ongoing 'Rough And Rowdy Ways' world tour. Marking the 45th anniversary of his first visit to Japan, Dylan will be performing a total of eleven shows in Osaka, Tokyo, and Nagoya over the span of two weeks.

 

The Japanese tour dates are as follows:


The edition Thin Wild Mercury by Jerry Schatzberg is available to order now, with limited stock still available.

 

An award-winning look at Bob Dylan by former photographer for Vogue and Life magazines, Jerry Schatzberg, who was at the centre of New York's cultural whirlpool in the Sixties. A limited edition of just 1,500 copies, each book is signed by Jerry Schatzberg. 
 

'Usually when I photograph somebody I spend as much time as I can with the subject before taking a picture. I'll use any excuse to delay a shooting just to spend more time. It helps them relax and gives me more of an insight into the real self. If I didn't take the time I'd be photographing myself.' - Jerry Schatzberg 

You just read:

Bob Dylan Japan Tour Dates 2023

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.