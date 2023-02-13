Bob Dylan Japan Tour Dates 2023

13 Feb 2023

Subscribers from Japan will be excited to learn that Bob Dylan will be performing a series of shows in Japan this April as part of ongoing 'Rough And Rowdy Ways' world tour. Marking the 45th anniversary of his first visit to Japan, Dylan will be performing a total of eleven shows in Osaka, Tokyo, and Nagoya over the span of two weeks.

The Japanese tour dates are as follows:





Thin Wild Mercury The editionby Jerry Schatzberg is available to order now, with limited stock still available.

An award-winning look at Bob Dylan by former photographer for Vogue and Life magazines, Jerry Schatzberg, who was at the centre of New York's cultural whirlpool in the Sixties. A limited edition of just 1,500 copies, each book is signed by Jerry Schatzberg.



'Usually when I photograph somebody I spend as much time as I can with the subject before taking a picture. I'll use any excuse to delay a shooting just to spend more time. It helps them relax and gives me more of an insight into the real self. If I didn't take the time I'd be photographing myself.' - Jerry Schatzberg