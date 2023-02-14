Best Off-Road.Com secures a multi-year deal for The Official Onsite Retailer of The Mint 400 And The California 300

It’s a perfect touch point with customers. For manufacturers we sell at the event indirectly changes the dynamic of motorsports sponsorship. Our history with The Mint 400 made the decision simple.” — Ranch Pratt

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES , February 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best Off-Road becomes “Official Onsite Retailer of the Mint 400”Now fans and racers will be able to purchase off-road related products at The Mint 400!• Best Off-Road.Com secures a multi-year deal for The Official Onsite Retailer of The Mint 400 And The California 300 Bestoff-Road.Com to provide On-Site sales of Products from official race sponsors and more!• Bestoff-Road.Com also provides On-Site activations and education to fans.Feb 14, 2023, Orem, Utah -- Bestoff-road.com launches a new vertical market and further secures long-standing engagement in off-road motorsports by striking an agreement with the legendary Mint 400 race in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bestoff-road.com will be attending live at the race and providing retail services to race fans and teams throughout the multi-day off-road festival and race.Bestoff-road.com will feature all the top sponsoring brands in the industry including BFGoodrich Tires, Fox Shox, Vision Wheels, Method Wheels, Rugged Radios, King Shocks, Rigid Lighting, and many more plus offer unique products that customers won’t find at most sites or stores.“ Now fans can purchase the best brands that build the best products for off-roading at The Mint 400 and California 300! Race-proven products for your daily drivers, everything from tires and wheels to shocks, to lights, and more. You can either walk away with your product or have it shipped right to your doorstep. Now you don’t have to go home and search and hope your local off-road shop carries these products and has them in stock, ” Stated Mint 400 CEO Matt MartelliThis year’s BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 will take place from March 8th-12th in Las Vegas. Best off Road will be retailing on Fremont St. during the Mint 400 off-road festival and at Primm during racing Friday and Saturday.Bestoff-road.com is focusing on the future of racing, trucks, Jeeps, UTV, overlanding, lifted and leveled, and off-road products while offering its customers a commitment to outstanding unique product offerings, stellar customer support, comprehensive “how to” training and live expert advice on all topics related with over 20+ years in the truck, jeep and the off-road space.Bestoff-road.com is the brainchild of Ranch Pratt , co-founder of TeraFlex, UROC and ARCA race series plus several other engineering-based Brands. “Off-Road racing impacts the automotive world on so many fronts”, said Pratt. “For Best Off-Road, it’s a perfect touch point to meet face to face with customers and build relationships.” “For manufacturers to be able to sell at the event indirectly changes the whole dynamic of motorsports sponsorship. Our history with The Mint 400 made the decision simple as we want to align ourselves with the level ofprofessionalism the Mint 400 is known for” Ranch Said,” …and of course being the official onsite retailer of the greatest desert race in America is something we are incredibly proud of.- Ranch Pratt, Bestoff-road.com# # #For additional information visit www.bestoff-road.com Instagram: bestoffroad2020 Facebook: bestoff-road.comABOUT BESTOFF-ROAD.COMBestoff-road.com launched March 2020 with a new mindset for racing, truck, Jeep, overlanding, lifted and leveled and off-road customers. It does this by providing outstanding, unique products offerings, stellar customer support, comprehensive “how to” training. With over 20+ years in the truck, Jeep and off-road space, Bestoff-road.com features all the top brands in the industry including BF Goodrich Tires, Method Wheels, Torrix Off Road plus unique products that aren’t found at other sites or stores.Media inquiries – Dana Zamalloa email: danaz@bestoff-road.com cell: 714-916-8861Bestoff-road.com – 800-277-8619

