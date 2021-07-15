CHAMPIONS OF THE SEA PARTNER WITH DM PODCASTS TO UNCOVER THE DIRT DOWN UNDER, Paul de Gelder & Julia Wheeler

The Dirt Down Under Podcast Cover Julie Wheeler and Paul de Gelder, Host of the The Dirt Down Under Podcast

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHAMPIONS OF THE SEA PARTNER WITH DM PODCASTS TO UNCOVER THE DIRT DOWN UNDERChampion freediver Julia Wheeler and Shark Week’s Paul De Gelder join forces to uncover the true meaning of conservationHold your breath, we are taking a deep dive.From 50 meters under sea to your headphones, champion free diver and filmmaker, Julia Wheeler and Shark Week’s Paul De Gelder are joining forces to bring you The Dirt Down Under. With climate change, plastic pollution, biodiversity loss, overfishing and an endless list of planetary challenges, mass global conservation efforts are at play but who are the game changers championing the preservation of mother earth and is their advocacy too much for the masses to handle?Hosts Julia and Paul are usually found below the surface, on the frontlines of endangered species conservation in Africa or diving without a cage with Great White Sharks but have now turned their attention to sharing their purpose and chatting with these game changers who are striving to protect mother earth and tackle the stigma, rumors and gossip surrounding what conservation actually means.Season 1 of ‘The Dirt Down Under, With Julia Wheeler and Paul De Gelder’ tackles the stigma, rumors, and gossip surrounding conservation’s true meaning, getting down to the dirt of an ever-changing controversial conservation circle, also airing at 7:30am, Thursdays on Bondi Radio.With an exciting, inspiring, and unique guest line up- Julia and Paul virtually traverses theplanet to Hawaii, UK, Bahamas, Russia, and Australia connecting you back to their real world.Superstar conservation guests include Great White Shark expert, Ocean Ramsy; Director ofNetflix’s controversial film, Seaspiracy, Ali Tabrizi; Chris Hemsworth’s Centr Fit App’nutritionist, Simon Hill; Twenty-time world-record holder, freediving champion, AlexeyMolchanov, the Duke and Dutchess of Cambridges’ private family photographer turnedocean conservationist, Matt Porteous, and there’s even a man who rocks half a beard - justto name a few.Julia and Paul talk the dirt with these experts within the fields of climate change,deforestation, nutrition, plastic pollution, marine conservation and politically incorrectactivists to shark encounter experts- all the while, highlighting the value of the natural worldand the importance of encouraging a more sustainable lifestyle through inspiringenvironmental awareness.Listen to The Dirt Down Under, With Julia Wheeler and Paul De Gelder’ wherever you getyour podcasts.Listen to the Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-dirt-down-under/id1574427797 For all press enquiries, contact blake@dm.org.auFind @iamjuliawheeler and @pauldegelder on InstagramABOUT DM PODCASTS – DIAMANTINA MEDIAA team of Australian digital media professionals, who have helped create, develop and producepodcasts which have totaled over 25 million downloads last year, including The Betoota Advocate,Chat 10 Looks 3, The Becky and Cam Hotline, So Dramatic! Dyl and Friends, and more.Founded by the team behind The Betoota Advocate, we are champions of independent, digitalmedia.

