SUBMERGED ADAPTIVE FESTIVAL 2021 BRINGING ADAPTIVE COMMUNITY TOGETHER FOR ONE ACTION PACKED EVENT

This Festival brings together adaptive scuba diving, mountain biking, rock climbing, ice hockey, Jeep trail rides, organizations, and manufacturers/venders into one action-packed one-of-a-kind festival. Hang out with other adaptive individuals from eleven different states. Plus, meet special guest and Indigo brand ambassador, Paul de Gelder. Paul is fresh off the set filming Discovery Channel’s Shark Week 2021. This event will be an action-packed, one-of-a-kind experience that will be unforgettable.
Paul de Gelder, host of Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, author, shark attack survivor and shark advocate, will be our guest of honor at the Submerged Adaptive Festival Gala dinner held on Saturday.
The week is set up in two segments; Scuba Training and Festival Activities;
June 9th, 10th, 11th – Adaptive Scuba Certifications
Scuba Instructors, Adaptive, and Buddies (assistants) will train to obtain their HSA Adaptive Scuba Diving Certifications. This three-day training program begins with classroom training at the National Ability Center, pool training at the Wasatch Aquatic Center and skill demonstration and test at the Homestead Crater.
June 12th, 13th – Adaptive Festival Activity Days.
The Submerged Adaptive Festival begins with a Friday night BBQ for all pre-registered guests. Saturday and Sunday are FREE and open to the public, with our vendor village open from 11:30 am – 3:30 pm each day. The vendor village will include adaptive product companies displaying the latest in innovative technology, adaptive sports equipment, and organizations. Attendees can sign up for try scuba session in the crater,
engage with product demos and test units, participate in fun activities, meet special adaptive community guests, and more.
Pre-registered activities include mountain biking, rock climbing challenge, scuba diving, ice hockey, and Jeep trail rides. Due to COVID restrictions, space is limited on these activities, and pre-registration is required. Adaptive and non-adaptive equipment is available.
The evening of Saturday night will include a pre-registered intimate dinner with special guest and celebrity Paul de Gelder. De Gelder, himself an adaptive individual who had his arm and leg bit off by a shark during a military operation, will be delivering an inspiring message to Submerged participants. This evening will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet this TV celebrity, shark advocate, renowned author, and all-around inspiration. Tickets are available at www.indigo-industires.com.
“We live in a time where technology and understanding can merge to lift physical restrictions. Water has the magic power to free an imprisoned body and calm a haunted mind. This event is designed to show the world that being physically challenged does not mean defeat. We are so excited to bring Submerged Adaptive Festival to life and give an opportunity to Veterans and civilians with physical and emotional wounds a chance to explore the opportunities before them and to witness the joy of victory over self.”
- Ranch Pratt, CEO, Indigo Industries.
About Indigo Industries
Indigo Industries is a manufacturer of SCUBA fins, masks, snorkel, DPV’s, BCD, dive bags and adaptive diving products. Founded in 2016 by Ranch Pratt. Indigo has assembled a team of seasoned engineers that have been tasked with redefining the parameters of SCUBA equipment design. Our line of SCUBA equipment goes through rigorous DFMEA and tested requirements to ensure the highest quality of engineering, materials and craftsmanship. Indigo Industries stands by and lives our brand mantra of Life without Limits. Indigo is dedicated to developing products for the adaptive community. The Adaptive community is our cause, inspiration and drive.
