SUBMERGED ADAPTIVE FESTIVAL 2021 BRINGING ADAPTIVE COMMUNITY TOGETHER FOR ONE ACTION PACKED EVENT

About

BTB Innovations is about developing new innovative market programs, maturing relationships for cross- promotion and creating programs with genuine ROI. Dana Zamalloa has a 17 year solid history in marketing, PR, event management, promotions, sponsorship, endorsement, advertising, athlete management, product placement, licensing, website, social media and branding. She has pioneered a marketing theory of consumer behavior and has developed strong programs for the corporate world around this theory with proven results. BTB Innovations is focused on maximizing possibilities and bring expertise to enhance brand image and product.

https://www.btb-innovations.com