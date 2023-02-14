Synpulse Launches First Office in Dubai to Cater to Middle East’s High Demand for Digital Transformation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Synpulse, the global professional services provider to major banking and insurance institutions, has officially announced the opening of its first office in Dubai to provide onshore support to its growing number of clients and serve as a hub for the Middle East. The office opening was also announced at a by-invitation-only client event held on the 8th of December at The Capital Club Dubai, where top financial services leaders were in attendance.
Dubai’s goal to become a leading digital economy has prompted a high demand for digital transformation and innovation. The new Synpulse office, alongside its geographic location serving as a gateway to the Middle East markets, is seizing this opportunity to increase the firm’s market visibility in the region. The expansion is consistent with its “follow our clients” approach, ensuring close proximity and relationships with all its clients.
Over the past couple of years, Synpulse has developed a strong pipeline of clients in insurance and banking in Bahrain, Dubai, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Service offerings for insurance clients will focus on target operating model, underwriting automation with AI, and digital health. For banking clients, on the other hand, the focus will be on digital banking, wealth transformation, and platform design.
“Synpulse’s consulting and managed platform offerings, together with the support of our tech powerhouse, Synpule8, perfectly answer Middle East’s digital transformation needs. We will bring our global capabilities to the region to deliver onshore and offshore projects to multinational and local clients. We are excited to expand our global footprint in Dubai and continue to make a sustainable impact on the financial services industry there, said Ingo Muschick, Senior Partner and Head of Synpulse UAE.”
The global firm plans to build a local team by the end of 2023. It will be a mix of local hires and experienced talents with strong consulting and tech backgrounds, taking advantage of the region’s diverse talent pool.
Rhea Concepcion
Dubai’s goal to become a leading digital economy has prompted a high demand for digital transformation and innovation. The new Synpulse office, alongside its geographic location serving as a gateway to the Middle East markets, is seizing this opportunity to increase the firm’s market visibility in the region. The expansion is consistent with its “follow our clients” approach, ensuring close proximity and relationships with all its clients.
Over the past couple of years, Synpulse has developed a strong pipeline of clients in insurance and banking in Bahrain, Dubai, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Service offerings for insurance clients will focus on target operating model, underwriting automation with AI, and digital health. For banking clients, on the other hand, the focus will be on digital banking, wealth transformation, and platform design.
“Synpulse’s consulting and managed platform offerings, together with the support of our tech powerhouse, Synpule8, perfectly answer Middle East’s digital transformation needs. We will bring our global capabilities to the region to deliver onshore and offshore projects to multinational and local clients. We are excited to expand our global footprint in Dubai and continue to make a sustainable impact on the financial services industry there, said Ingo Muschick, Senior Partner and Head of Synpulse UAE.”
The global firm plans to build a local team by the end of 2023. It will be a mix of local hires and experienced talents with strong consulting and tech backgrounds, taking advantage of the region’s diverse talent pool.
Rhea Concepcion
Synpulse
+63 917 866 8234
email us here