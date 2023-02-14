MoMojo Records signs Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen
‘Black Leather Blues’ slated for April 14, 2023 worldwide releaseLANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoMojo Records is proud to announce the signing of Northeast Pennsylvania’s premiere blues rock power trio, Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen. A multi Steamtown Music Award nominee and two-time winner (Blues Artist of the Year, Album of the Year), the band has also been nominated for Blues/Rock Song of the Year in the Independent Blues Awards, and is a two-time nominee for Central PA Music Hall of Fame’s Blues Rock Band of the Year.
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen’s dynamic, heavy, swagger-injected, sexy & dirty, blues-influenced rock n’ roll brings vintage sound and vibe to modern ears. 'Black Leather Blues,' the band’s much-anticipated third album underlines this and much more. Fronted by the transcendent lead guitarist/singer/songwriter Dustin Douglas, The Electric Gentlemen are drummer Tommy Smallcomb and bassist Matt "The Dane" Gabriel. The trio commands the stage with virtuosic musicianship and classic-rock spirit mixed with punk rock attitude that leaves even the most discerning music fans falling in love with their style at the end of any live show.
“Dustin is a spirited force with a clear vision of where he is going and how he will get there,” says MoMojo Records Director, Sallie Bengtson. “That force permeates his rock-solid new album, overflowing with raw energy, rock ‘n’ roll attitude and an infectious sound. There is nowhere but up on his path of success.”
Douglas says, "I'm beyond excited for this new journey with MoMojo Records. This is a huge step in the trajectory of my career and I knew from the start, the team at MoMojo were the perfect fit for Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen and this new record. The sky's the limit."
Album preorders begin February 24 with the release of the second single, “Why Would You Say Such A Thing,” which Douglas believes is destined to be a signature song for the band. The first single, “Broken,” was premiered by Rock and Blues Muse, and acclaimed as “expressing the hard blues inherent in 21st Century life.”
For additional information, visit dustindouglasmusic.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @dustindouglasofficial and YouTube @DustinDouglasMusic.
