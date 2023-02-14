Women Military Aviators member, author of Captain Mama children's aviation trilogy, helps kick off 2023, The Year of She

flight suit social at Women Military Aviators meetup at Women in Aviation International conference college-teen girls wearing Captain Mama's flight suits at an airshow, meeting active duty pilots Colorful Captain Mama bilingual book trilogy by ​Graciela Tiscareño-Sato with patches

Award-winning author/Air Force vet Graciela Tiscareño-Sato will join aviation her veteran sisters March 11 at airshow to celebrate historic aviation milestones

2023 marks 50 years of women in modern military aviation and 30 years of women in combat. The grit & determination of every person who helped shatter these barriers set the course for aviation today.” — Charlan Poirson, Colonel, USAF (Ret.), President, Women Military Aviators

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gracefully Global Group, publisher of the award-winning bilingual children's aviation trilogy, announces that founder Graciela Tiscareño-Sato has joined the informally-named “Taskforce 50/30” and the Women Military Aviators group of which she’s been a long-time member to celebrate two important historical milestones: 2023 marks the 50th year that women have served in modern military aviation and the 30th year women have served in combat aviation roles. She will travel from Northern California to deliver school assemblies at two El Centro area schools on March 10, 2023.

WMA members (veterans and active duty service members) coming in from around the country will celebrate these milestones at a member rendezvous on March 10th and at the airshow at NAF El Centro on March 11th.

The Women Military Aviators press kit states, “The U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army opened their programs to women in 1973. Ever since then every service, including the U.S. Coast Guard has accepted female aviators, many of whom have made historic achievements and advancements in the field of military aviation. April 23, 1993, is the official date that the Department of Defense changed its policy to allow women aviators to additionally serve in combat roles.”

"From the heritage of the WASP to our most junior current aviators, the pioneering spirit of women in aviation continues to charge past seemingly insurmountable obstacles,” shared Charlan Poirson, Colonel, USAF (Retired) and President, of Women Military Aviators. “2023 marks 80 years since the original formation of the WASP (1943), 50 years of women in modern military aviation (1973), and 30 years of women in combat (1993). The grit and determination of every person who helped shatter these barriers set the course for aviation today. We continue to see additional “firsts” in 2023, with the first-ever woman Blue Angel demonstration pilot taking flight for this year’s season. Every person deserves to be measured by the skills and capabilities they possess to successfully accomplish the mission — I am proud to serve alongside so many women and men who continue to support removing unnecessary obstacles to serve our amazing country.”

“I'm so excited to join this core group of motivated women military aviators, some currently on active duty and others are my veteran sisters, to communicate the importance of these historical milestones to our fellow Americans,” said Tiscareno-Sato. “The group includes women who also lived the experience of being denied combat service roles as we completed flight training and received our wings. Thirty years ago, these pioneering women formed a coalition of military and civilian advocates. Their efforts directly resulted in the repeal of the Combat Exclusion Law. Now, women compete for assignments based on qualifications and performance. An era or exclusion ended and the full integration of women into military aviation began. I credit them every time I meet a little girl on the flightline at an airshow at our Captain Mama booth; there she is in her tiny flight suit, aspiring to become a fighter pilot, as generations of boys have done. In 2023, let’s celebrate the successful advocacy wins, decades of resulting women aviators and military leaders, and let’s attract many more women and girls to consider serving and leading in our nation’s aviation units across all service branches.”

The Captain Mama Experience is an airshow flightline family engagement event seen at our nation's STEM expos and airshows at military and civilian airfields. Tiscareno-Sato and her team do extensive pre-airshow community outreach, in Spanish and English, including media appearances and author assemblies at schools. The goal is to widen the funnel into diverse communities, in Spanish and English, to expand who hears that an airshow is happening. Airshow attendance in childhood can deliver life-changing inspiration from walking the flightline, seeing a variety of airplanes up close, and meeting the active-duty aviators and veterans.

Ahead of the March 11th airshow at NAF El Centro, where the USN Blue Angels demo team will fly with a woman pilot, Lt. Amanda Lee, for the first time, Tiscareno-Sato will visit several local schools to deliver inspirational author school assemblies on March 10th. She’ll share her uncommon journey into military aviation, which began as the daughter of Mexican immigrants with no history of military service. Graciela earned an Air Force ROTC scholarship to attend UC Berkeley, became a military aviator, and served on active duty for ten years. Today the award-winning bilingual author shows students the variety of pathways they can follow into the fantastic world of military aviation service in all our service branches.

As the firm works on solidifying their 2023 and 2024 airshow schedule (and pre-show school assemblies) and because Captain Mama is beginning year two in the airshow industry, members of the public are asked to please call the Public Affairs Office (community engagement contact) at their local military base or the organizers of their airshow at a civilian airport, to ask that the bilingual Captain Mama experience be included in the next airshow in their city.

“We'd appreciate community support to encourage organizers to notice that there's a new, inspirational, bilingual act in town - a Latina military veteran author who attracts massive foot traffic to an airshow sponsor’s booth,” said Tiscareno-Sato. “We get MORE diverse, first-time families on the flightline, engage with visitors in two languages, offer kids a chance to wear my flight suits and take home an unparalleled airshow memory and photo. Plus, we send families home with gorgeous, bilingual aviation literature to keep the inspiration and learning going all year long.”

For school district administrators already ordering educational materials through distribution partner Lectorum, the entire bilingual aviation trilogy is available through their 2023 catalog and website (just search Captain Mama.)

About Gracefully Global Group LLC

Gracefully Global Group LLC is in the business of inspiración. We’re the premiere independent educational publisher of positive media images and case studies from the Latino community in book, eBook and live presentation formats. The company is certified as a woman-and-minority-owned small business to serve federal and state agencies. shop.gracefullyglobal.com.

Taking Flight with Captain Mama