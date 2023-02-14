NATIONAL PICKLEBALL LEAGUE (NPL) ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH NAPLES PICKLEBALL CENTER (NPC) TO BE A FOUNDING TEAM OWNER

Rick Witsken Getting Ready to Return a Point in Pickleball Action Eva Wesher Finishing Off a Point in Pickleball Match Michael Chen Returning a Ball in Pickleball Match at Naples Pickleball Center

NPL IS THE FIRST PROFESSIONAL PICKLEBALL LEAGUE FOR CHAMPIONS PLAYERS (AGE 50+). ITS INAUGURAL SEASON STARTS IN JUNE AND CHAMPIONSHIP IS IN OCT. 6 TOTAL TEAMS

National Pickleball League was created by Champions Pros as a home for Champions Pros” — Michael Chen

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Pickleball League™ (NPL™), a team competition for Champions Division (50+) professional pickleball players, is thrilled to announce that Naples Pickleball Center, the Pickleball Capital of the World® has signed a term sheet agreeing to purchase a franchise and be one of the founding team owners of this new nationwide professional pickleball league. The team will be based in Naples, Florida and will be called Naples JBB United.

Bob Strommen, Managing Partner of NPC noted, “I am truly impressed with how much work the NPL team has done with building the vision and plan for the league since its initial launch in December of 2022. We really think this is a great time for NPC to get involved and help build this league from ground up. We didn’t want to miss out on this unique opportunity to pay tribute to all the Champions Pros who helped build this game and have made pickleball the nation’s fastest growing sport. We look forward to working with NPL and the other owners to make this team competition an exciting event for players and fans alike.”

“We are so humbled to have Naples Pickleball Center as one of the first owners of an NPL franchise,” stated NPL Co-Founder Michael Chen. “The game of pickleball has grown exponentially over the last two years, and NPC’s excitement to be one of the founding team owners of NPL is true validation that there is clear demand for team competition at the Champions Professional (50+) level. We can’t wait to have NPC help us launch our inaugural season at Chicken N Pickle’s brand-new Grapevine (Dallas) indoor facility in June.”

NPL Team owners will build their rosters through a live player draft that will take place in April. NPL will be holding a Combine event in late March for players hoping to showcase their pickleball abilities to team owners and league evaluators ahead of the April draft. Teams will compete in five action-packed regular season weekends from June to September, culminating in a season-ending Championship weekend in October at Chicken N Pickle’s new Glendale (Phoenix) Arizona’s indoor facility with the championship title and $100,000 in prize money on the line.

Registration is currently open for players interested in potentially being drafted by an NPL Team. More information can be found on the league’s website at www.nplpickleball.com.

NPL was founded in 2022 by Champions Pro players Rick Witsken, Beth Bellamy, Michael “Hammer Mike” Chen and Tom DeCaprio.

