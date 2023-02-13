National Cannabis Risk Prevention Services Names Cannabis Industry Veteran Rob Williams as President & Managing Partner
a 30+ year veteran of the packaging , cultivation and cannabis industries agreed to advance NCRPS as President to further establishing their market leadership.DURANGO, CO, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis10x presents: A premier cannabis C level executive has joined National Cannabis Risk Prevention Services. Rob Williams, a 30+ year veteran of the packaging , cultivation and cannabis industries has agreed to advance NCRPS as their President and Managing Partner. The move is seen as momentous in NCRPS further establishing their market leadership position in cannabis risk management and its core purpose of creating cannabis profitability and sustainability through identifying, prioritizing and mitigating risk. The expanding partnership of this effort with cannabis insurance and banking is also driving the normalizing of financial services deemed as fundamental to continued cannabis market growth.
Mr. Williams has an extensive background in agricultural science and distribution, including nearly all parts of cannabis production, as well as organizational health, business development, marketing, sales, operational excellence, and risk management. He most recently served as the CEO of Athena Ag, where he led the company to record sales and profitability, international expansion, and industry prominence as a key player in the cannabis supply chain.
Mr. Williams also spent 12 years in leadership with Sunlight Supply, Inc. as both its COO and CRO in an effort that led to Sunlight becoming the world’s largest “picks and shovels” provider to the legal cannabis industry prior to its $450 million sale to Hawthorne Gardening Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Scott’s Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) in early 2018.
Having traveled and worked extensively throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and China, Mr. Williams is also skilled in high-level strategic planning, M&A and all forms of supply chain, sourcing, purchasing and related logistics. A widely recognized cannabis visionary, his outstanding, results-driven leadership and thought-provoking communication and connection skills are valued and well respected by all businesses and individuals that he has influenced and mentored in the early years of the legal cannabis market.
“I’ve spent nearly two decades committed to bringing impactful solutions to these emerging cannabis owners and operators to help improve the quality of their performance. After seeing firsthand on so many occasions the need for support and discipline as it relates to Risk Identification, Management and long-term Education and Maintenance, I am compelled to help lead this effort. After all, without healthy, prospering operators…..we have no industry to serve.” said Rob Williams.
Mr. Williams earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Economics from Oregon State University and an MBA from the University of Portland and resides in Vancouver, Washington. He is also a graduate of the University of Washington Executive Leadership Program.
“NCRPS has developed a risk management enterprise whose outputs form the foundation for the transformation of much needed cannabis profitability,” said Rocco Petrilli, Chief Executive Officer of NCRPS. “EFFECTIVE risk management is not just a process, but a discipline that propels continuous improvement, quality enhancement and cost reduction as a way of occupational life. Rob Williams' decision to lead NCRPS brings with it an expertly enhanced cannabis industry understanding and network that will benefit the entire cannabis industry through the best practices that he commands and champions.”
Mr. Williams’ addition further strengthens NCRPS’s existing team, which also includes Alex Hearding, Chief Risk Management Officer and Andrew Hatch, Director of Product Safety. Together, and along with the NCRPS team of educators and risk managers, they will increase the pace of cannabis risk identification and mitigation through assessment, education, support and expertise so needed by the market.
“It’s been rewarding to serve this industry as it matures. But like all maturing industries, it comes with necessary change, many forms of compliance, and the obligation to drive out inefficiencies. The primary purpose of NCRPS is to help cannabis operators with awareness, navigation and sustainable implementation in these areas that will ultimately lead to a greater chance of improved profits, organizational health and long-term viability.” added Williams
“Rob Williams’ passion, knowledge, industry connections and business acumen is the perfect pairing required to deliver vital profitability and sustainability solutions to cannabis businesses” added Petrilli. “NCRPS is now poised to lead the cannabis market’s resolution to profitability challenges and will accomplish this crucial mission in a way that maintains the broad cannabis legacy that is important to the heart of our industry.”
Williams is also appointed as a member of the NCRPS board of directors in this role.
ABOUT NCRPS: NCRPS offers the cannabis industry an industry leading enterprise-wide business risk assessment and improvement process. Outputs of the assessment provide the client with a series of categorized risk scores (which are analogous to credit scores) measured against established best in class risk practices in a report that effectively provides a gap analysis and customized corrective actions. The corrective action plan includes an education syllabus which directs the client to prioritize based on their criticality to business operations, cost control/reduction and continuous improvement objectives.
NCRPS recently combined with the National Cannabis Risk Management Association (NCRMA) and will serve as the lead brand while NCRMA manages association membership and the NCRM Academy’s educational offerings and PCRM accreditation.
